ALEJANDRA OLCESE

Updated Monday, November 15, 2021 – 12:20

Ensures that throughout the coming year prices will rise again by around 2%

Christine Lagarde, BCEM President Michael ProbstAP

The European Central Bank (ECB) this Monday launched a message of calm in the European Parliament: although the inflation It has risen “surprisingly” in October (to 4.1% in the EU and to 5.4% in Spain), it will “gradually fade” from January 2022.

“We think that In 2022, inflation will gradually fade, maybe a little later than we anticipate but our medium-term forecasts predict that inflation falls below the symmetric target of 2% “, has stressed Christine Lagarde, President of the ECB during her speech in the Economic and Monetary Affairs Committee of the European Parliament.

Lagarde explained that the current price increase is due to three causes. The first one is the energy cost, which “accounts for 50% of inflation right now and is due to a combination of supply and demand factors.”

The second cause is reopening of the economy, “which causes an increase in demand that exceeds the supply that is limited”, especially in the services sector; and the third is the base effect associated with the pandemic, that is, prices are compared to 2020 levels.

“A key example is the VAT in Germany which will be mechanically removed from inflation on January 1, 2022 and accounts for a considerable part. Germany contributes between 113 and 115 basis points that will withdraw from the measure since January, “he pointed out.

As these are the reasons for inflation, Lagarde is optimistic. “It does not mean that we do not have to worry, but given the identity of these three causes we think that in 2022 it will gradually fade “.

The President of the ECB asks think long term, since if the central banks act thinking in the short term “they will do more harm than good to the economic recovery”, he has admitted. Especially considering that there are still no second round effects, it is not appreciated that the rise in prices is being transferred to wages. “We do not see any indication that it is happening”, has settled.

In December they will decide on the PEPP

The rise in prices has led many sectors to ask for a tightening of monetary policy, but the ECB considers that it could risk the recovery and not have an immediate effect on the evolution of prices given its causes.

One of the monetary policy instruments that could be altered in the first instance could be the Pandemic Emergency Purchase Program (PEPP), which was articulated in March 2020 to massively buy debt from member states while the crisis derived from covid-19 lasted.

Now that this crisis seems to subside and that the European Union will grow above 5% in 2021, Lagarde has announced that the ECB will make a decision in December on the continuity of this program.

“It was decided that under the PEPP we would continue net purchases at least until end of March 2022 or until the covid-19 crisis ended, depending on what the Governing Council would determine. This is still valid. With this in mind, in December we will review the health and sanitary situation to assess whether or not this pandemic crisis is over and, based on that, we will refinance or extend the PEPP“, has pointed out.

The purchase of debt from this program involves a very important monetary injection into the markets, hence there are doubts about the advisability of maintaining it, since it implies an increase in prices in a scenario of high inflation – even if it is temporary.

“In a post-pandemic world it is clear that we will have to calibrate purchases, we will announce these proposals in December and as we said in the strategic review, monetary policy has to be consistent to guarantee the recovery and that inflation continues to meet our objective, “he said.

