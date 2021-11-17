Financial stability report

Updated on Wednesday, 17 November 2021 – 17:12

It also warns that tensions in global supply chains and rising energy prices could compromise the recovery and the outlook for inflation.

The President of the ECB, Christine Lagarde.

The economic recovery in the euro area has reduced short-term risks to financial stability related to the pandemic, but has introduced new ones related to the pandemic. overvaluation of certain assets that could end up causing vulnerabilities in the longer term.

It is the main warning that the European Central Bank (ECB) in its financial stability report of November 2021, in which it notes an increase in vulnerabilities in housing markets and excessive valuations of financial assets and warns that tensions in global supply chains and the rise of energy prices could compromise the recovery and the inflation outlook.

“The risks of high rates of business insolvencies and losses of credit institutions are now notably lower than six months ago, but the risks derived from the pandemic have not disappeared completely,” he says Luis de Guindos, Vice-President of the ECB, in the document.

According to the entity’s analysis, the profits of companies in the euro area recovered with the rebound of the economy in the first half of 2021. “Partly thanks to this, the business insolvencies clearly remained below the levels observed before the pandemic, although they rose in the economic sectors most affected by it and could still continue to grow. ”

One part of the report focuses on the heating of the residential market, especially in countries where valuations were already high before the pandemic. “The risk of price corrections has intensified in some real estate and financial markets. Vulnerabilities have grown in residential real estate markets, especially in countries where valuations were already high before the pandemic,” he says.

“House prices in the euro area have risen at the fastest pace since 2005 in the second quarter of 2021”, due to the fact that many mortgage loans have been made, some too easily because interest rates are so low, according to the report. But the vice president of the ECB, Luis de Guindos, warns that “these financial conditions are not going to be there forever.”

Public assistance has helped maintain household income during the pandemic while households have been able to purchase a home with financing at historically low interest rates. Teleworking has led many people to seek a more spacious home and this has also increased the demand during the pandemic.

But labor shortages, material supply bottlenecks and increases in producer prices hold back the construction sector’s ability to expand supply, further pushing prices up, according to the ECB. . The rise in house prices and overvaluations are already at levels similar to those observed in 2007, just before the global financial crisis and the real estate bubble broke out in Spain.

Crypto assets and debt

The entity chaired by Christine Lagarde also warns of vulnerabilities related to volumes of debt and crypto assets. Regarding the latter, the ECB notes that they also remain subject to speculative episodes of volatility, underlining the growing popularity of stable coins, which increases the interconnections between crypto assets and conventional financial markets.

For its part, it points out that non-banking entities, which include mutual funds, insurance companies and pension funds, continued to increase their exposure to lower-rated corporate debt, which could face substantial credit losses if conditions in the corporate sector deteriorate, while mutual funds also remain highly exposed to liquidity risk.

In this regard, the ECB believes that stricter macroprudential policies can help address growing vulnerabilities, especially for housing markets in some countries, while improving economic performance will also be essential. regulatory framework for the financial sector, including full and timely implementation of the Basel III reforms and a stronger policy framework for the non-bank financial sector.

According to the criteria of

The Trust Project Learn more