11/05/2021 at 10:07 CET

EP

The vice president of European Central Bank (ECB), Luis de Guindos, has underlined the need to avoid second-round effects that would drive up the expectations of inflation, for which you have recommended take as a reference in the negotiation processes of salary increases the underlying inflation instead of the general inflation, when considering this index more permanent and representative of the evolution of prices in the medium and long term.

In an interview on Onda Cero, the former Minister of Economy has reiterated the transitory nature of the factors behind the current increase in prices, ensuring that they will disappear, with which inflation will begin to decline next year.

“They are being longer than we had anticipated,” acknowledged Guindos, for whom inflation next year “will certainly slow down”, although admitting that the intensity of the fall may not be what was expected a few months ago.

In this regard, he underlined the A problem that could pose and boost inflation expectations with the appearance of second-round effects for which it is fundamental what is going to happen with salary negotiation and indexation.

“It is important that there are no second-round effects (…) What should be done is to take into account in the wage negotiation that inflation is temporary and wages evolve in accordance with more permanent inflation,” said Guindos , recalling that in the eurozone inflation in the eurozone is at 4.1%, but the underlying inflation, which is at 2.1%, is more permanent “and that should be the signal.”

That will somehow be the inflation that will remain in time once the temporary effects disappear, he explained, warning that “if no mistakes are made from the point of view of second-round effects” inflation within a few months will not be 4%, but will be closer to 2%.

Labour reform

On the other hand, Guindos has highlighted the good evolution of working market in Spain with the framework established in the 2012 reform, noting that if modifications are made, it should be taken into account that, although aspects of it can be improved, there are things that are working.

“We have seen that the labor market for the first time has not behaved worse than the GDP“, Guindos has highlighted in an interview in Onda Cero, where he has defended that the evolution of employment in Spain is being good with the current labor framework.

“Everything can be improved, but we must bear in mind that there are things that are working,” said the former Minister of Economy and Competitiveness, for whom the temporary nature of the labor market is one of the specific aspects where the 2012 reform had a positive impact, but there is still room for improvement.

“Spain has a temporary problem that was reduced with the labor reform of 2012. There it can be improved, but it is a very specific aspect,” he indicated.

In any case, the Vice President of the ECB has indicated that, while the Eurozone will recover in this quarter the level of income prior to the pandemic, Spain is going to have a delay in the recovery, after a sharper drop in GDP in 2020 and a less strong rebound than it should.

“There are many things that have been done well in Spain, but we must also look at those factors that lead to our income recovery not being so fast,” he pointed out without wanting to specify these factors, since “there the monetary policy cannot do any”.