10/26/2021 at 12:04 PM CEST

EP

The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) has condemned Spain to compensate a woman who was not allowed change the order of your daughter’s last names – born in 2005 – being at that time contemplated by law that, in the event of disagreement between the parents, the minor would first bear the paternal last name and then the maternal one.

In a sentence issued this Tuesday, collected by Europa Press, the magistrates have agreed that the Spanish State must pay 10,000 euros to the plaintiff for non-pecuniary damage and 23,853 euros for costs.

The Strasbourg-based court has unanimously concluded that there has been a violation of article 14 – regarding the prohibition of discrimination – of the European Convention on Human Rights in conjunction with Article 8 – which contemplates the right to respect for private and family life.

The magistrates have estimated that “the automatic nature of the application of the law that prevented the national courts take into account the particular circumstances of the case in question“is not a” valid justification from the point of view of the European Convention.

The plaintiff asserted that the minor’s father insisted that he interrupt the pregnancy, so she cut off all contact with him. In 2005, she gave birth to her daughter and registered her with both her surnames – and not her father’s. The following year, the father filed a paternity suit. In the end, the Spanish Justice established that the minor would bear the surname of the father followed by that of the mother.

Discrimination

The ECHR has explained that, although the rule that the paternal last name should come first in cases where the parents disagree may be “necessary in practice” – “and was not necessarily incompatible with the Convention” -, the inability to obtain a derogation from the applicant had been “excessively strict and discriminatory against women”.

In addition, the magistrates have indicated that “if legal certainty can be demonstrated by choosing put father’s name firstIt can also be manifested by the mother’s surname “.

In the framework of its defense, the State Bar rejected that there was discrimination, considering that the minor in question could, if she so wishes, change the order of your last names once you turn 18.

The court has rejected the arguments defended by the Government, considering that they have not been sufficiently objective or reasonable to justify the difference in treatment imposed to the mother of the minor.

Strasbourg “take note”

Strasbourg has underlined that “the current social context” in Spain it does not correspond to the one existing at the time the law under discussion in this case was adopted. In this sense, he stressed that the Spanish State has “fulfilled its commitments” and has adopted “numerous” measures “aimed at equality between men and women.”

The court has assured that “take note of this development”, but it has insisted – within the framework of the application of the law in this case – that references to presupposed traditions of a general nature or the social attitudes of the majority that prevail in a given country “are not sufficient to justify a difference of treatment based on sex. “