the eco-friendly Rothy’s RS01

Peter Pascal is under the spotlight with two of the most successful series today: The Last of Us (HBO) and The Mandalorian (Star Wars Disney). Everywhere, the name of the Chilean shines. He now shows us his favorite sneakers, Rothy’s RS01.

Rothy’s is an American direct-to-consumer fashion company founded in 2012 by Stephen Hawtornwaite and Roth Martin.

Their sneakers use recyclable material, specifically yarn made from plastic bottles. It also uses 3D technology, reducing waste.

Pedro Pascal The Chilean using his Rothy’s RS01

As he explains on his website, Rothy’s launched a sneaker recycling program, achieving LEED certification for its factory, in addition to carbon neutrality. Since 2022, more than 100 million plastic bottles have been reused to create its products.

In the case of the model used by Pedro Pascal, the Rothy’s RS01, it is not only eco-friendly, but also a wonderful example of comfort.

This is how Pedro Pascal’s Rothy’s RS01 are

Rothy’s RS01 Slippers

“Imagine your favorite shoe, enhanced for game-changing comfort”, indicates the company on its page. “The RS01 off-white, light khaki and hunter green sneaker combines unmatched durability with washable style you can trust.”

The upper of the shoe is flexible, with a contoured footbed and terry-lined tongue for supportive structure. In addition, it has an ankle collar padded with excess material to minimize waste.

Rothy’s RS01 Slippers

28 plastic bottles were used to make these slippers, Rothy’s adds in its description.

Its laces are adjustable, in white to combine with the RS01.

The soles used by Pedro Pascal’s shoes are made with resistant rubber and grooves, guaranteeing greater traction and durability.

Rothy’s RS01 shoes can be found on the company’s official website (link at the top) for $129, with a $50 discount on the original price.