11/01/2021 at 19:28 CET

Jose Donoso

Until recently it was normal, when talking about the economic aspects of the ecological transition, to associate it with its costs. However, the high degree of competitiveness of renewable technologies, particularly photovoltaic and onshore wind, and the good business positioning, knowledge and resources that Spain has in these technologies, means that now we can see it more as an opportunity than as a cost. For the first time a technological revolution catches us well placed.

At the present time, it seems within reach to achieve the objectives of electricity production with renewable energies established by the PNIEC, the greatest barrier that is appearing is the slowness of the administrative procedures. This means that in 2030 we will have clean and cheap electricity.

These days we are seeing increases in the prices of electricity unimaginable only a few months ago. Increase mainly led by increases in the price of gas in international markets.

Compared to the 200 euros / MWh on average that we are seeing in the electricity market price in recent days, we can compare the 24.5 euros / MWh on average offered by photovoltaics and the 25.5 euros / MWh from wind energy in the last January auction.

Another fact to take into account in this regard is the competitive advantage that Spain has in solar energy with respect to neighboring countries. The resulting price of a solar plant depends on three factors: technology, solar resource and land availability. Solar technology is simple and it is available to everyone, it is not a factor of competitiveness. Nevertheless, no other country in our environment has the combination of the other two variables, solar resource and availability of territory to achieve economies of scale, which would give us a position of significant competitive advantage and would put us in a position to attract intensive industrial investments in electricity consumption.

We would be starting to talk about locations instead of relocations, as has been the trend so far. We are already beginning to see this in initiatives such as the installation of an artificial diamond factory in Trujillo due to a supply contract with a photovoltaic plant.

But the more than 25,000 million euros that is expected to be invested only in photovoltaic energy should serve not only to strengthen Spanish companies in the sector, but also to turn Spain into a true ‘international photovoltaic hub’.

We have a good starting point. Contrary to popular belief, we have world-leading companies in our country. The confusion comes from identifying our sector exclusively with the panels. It is true that most of the panels are produced on the Asian continent. However, panels account for only 35%, and going down, of a plant’s LCOE. In the rest of the components the situation is very different. We have two of the world’s top ten inverter manufacturers and five of the top ten solar tracker manufacturers. Companies that have demonstrated their international competitiveness surviving during the past decade exclusively with exports.

In addition, we are leaders in engineering and epicists. All the structures are manufactured in Spain in addition to part of the production being exported. We have some good wickers to face the challenge.

But we need to go further, think big, to maximize the positive economic impact. We have to strengthen existing Spanish companies so that they do not lose their global leadership, increase our technological commitment to the manufacture of solar panels and above all generate authentic centers of technological excellence. The key to competitiveness is in R&D, we have to recover the brains of our sector that had to emigrate in the years that there was no market in Spain and be able to attract the best international brains.

The geopolitics of the future is not based on who controls certain geographic areas, as was the case with fossil fuels, but who controls key technologies. Covid-19 has taught us the limits of globalization. As Obama once said while visiting a Spanish technology facility, “whoever controls the technologies of the ecological transition will control the economy of the future.” Spain is in a good position to be one of the key players. Let’s not lose the opportunity.