The president of the PP, Pablo Casado, has warned this Friday that “the economy is doing much worse than trying to fool us Sánchez “, after knowing that the GDP has grown by 2% in the third quarter.

“It is urgent to make structural reforms to go down taxes, make the labor market more flexible and reduce red tape and waste, “wrote the president of the popular on the social network Twitter in a message. In the message he adds that” there are alternatives to this radical government “, before attaching a document from his party with a battery of proposals: less taxes, more labor flexibility, less bureaucracy, legal certainty and better training.

Among them, he advocates reducing corporate tax, eliminating inheritance tax or recovering tax exemptions, introducing the Austrian backpack, transforming the prior licensing system, depoliticizing regulatory bodies, promote dual vocational training or guide training curricula and the qualifications to the places of the labor demand.

This growth, lower than expected, makes the Government’s growth forecasts of 6.5% in 2021 “very difficult to achieve”, so it relies on a downward revision from the same.

The relapse of family consumption It slowed down economic growth in the third quarter of the year, which, however, increased by 2% in the quarterly rate, above the 1.1% registered in the second quarter, thanks to the good performance of investment and exports.