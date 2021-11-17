Related news

Were the Roman Bacchanalia the way we imagine them now? Why do we keep talking about the Spanish flu if we really …? Was the Kadesh battle as heroic as it is said that raised the figure of Ramses II?

The emergence and consolidation of fake news today has made us wonder how many things they told us in textbooks were really how they were told to us. Actually, there are already an extensive number of publications and research papers who have dedicated themselves to questioning situations that were taken for granted. In some cases, in fact, they have resulted in the odd distortion.

This plot axis is the one behind a educational innovation related to new technologies and with the new forms of communication most used by young people.

Fortunately that of “the letter with blood enters” has become obsolete, and if we had to adapt the saying, now it would be more appropriate to avoid the word blood and replace it with TikTok.

This social network, with millions of users worldwide, is known for facilitating the editing and publication of short videos on any subject we can imagine. And, since everything goes in, in Murcia it has occurred to them that this platform (and others such as YouTube or Instagram, in which short videos can also be published), may be the ideal one for learn history.

There is the educational innovation proposed by the University of Murcia (UMU) through its PreteritUM project.

The Scientific Culture and Innovation Unit (UCC + i) and the Temporal Laboratory transfer group (LATE), in collaboration with the Spanish Foundation for Science and Technology (FECYT) of the Ministry of Science and Innovation are the promoters of this project.

A project that, according to its promoters, “It tries to bring citizens closer to the process of construction of history, “contrasting and evaluating the sources in order to make substantiated arguments without being carried away by fake news, so the order of the day,” he says Laura Arias, head of the Temporary Laboratory and member of the team.

To do this, it will use four actions: ‘Don’t let them tell you story (s)!’, ‘Dismantling your brother-in-law’, ‘Temporary investigation team’ and ‘What the Fact’, which will be discovered throughout these months.

‘Don’t they tell you story (s)!’

Encouraged by the media success of the TikTok channel created last year and by the high motivation achieved among the participating students of the UMU, the first action of PreteritUM: ‘Don’t let them tell you story (s)!’

It is aimed at teachers and students of Secondary and Baccalaureate and it consists of generating original material that introduces and encourages historical discussion, the breaking of myths and the genesis of scientific knowledge.

Wanted create a student engagement campaign through virtual platforms and social networks. The challenge is to get “the youngest to discuss history on the networks,” says Alejandro Egea, another of the members of PreteritUM.

The material a creating consists of very short videos that tell rigorous and well-documented stories. The teams will have a maximum of four participants and the prizes to the winning teams and centers (two per category, Secondary and Baccalaureate) of the contest will be of a historical and educational nature.

“The final date to send the videos is April 30, 2022, with what there is time, but before, in order to have a closer relationship with those interested and interested, the teaching staff that wants to participate will have to send a file with their data until January 31, “they report from the university.

PreteritUM has the collaboration of the Spanish Foundation for Science and Technology (FECYT) – Ministry of Science and Innovation. In addition, the Integra Foundation, Patrimonio Inteligente, Cartagena Puerto de Culturas and the publishing house Edelvives support the project.

108,000 views

This project can be considered the evolution of an experience developed the previous year in which about twenty students from the Faculty of Education of the University of Murcia participated, more specifically from the Primary degree and from the specialty of Geography and History of the Secondary Master’s degree.

They launched into an educational innovation project to fill the social network TikTok with videos to teach History in a simple and playful way and reach thousands of people. One of his videos, the one dedicated to the invisibility of women, has already exceeded 108,000 views.

This initiative was coordinated by the professors of the Faculty of Education Laura Arias and Alejandro Egea and it is part of the ‘Temporary Laboratory’, a project for the transfer of knowledge.

“In addition to the transfer to companies or entities, the possibility of reaching young people, especially future teacherss in formation in an original and inspiring way, “explains Egea.

The videos were made around three lines on which we want to disseminate: ‘False myths of history ‘,’ Teaching history in the XXI century ‘and’ Invisibles of History ‘.

The students were divided into heterogeneous groups (different grades, courses, etc.) and They were assigned a theme on which they had to build an idea, then a script and finally run it.

They were the ones who chose the medium: TikTok. The teachers supervised the process and, especially, the historical rigor of the work.

The ultimate goal behind this initiative is getting History taught in a less traditional way in Primary and Secondary education.

“History is a discipline closely associated with memorization, in which teachers are overly linked to the textbook and the student ends up memorizing questions without understanding them. The latest trends in the didactics of History have opened many lines of innovation that, unfortunately, reach schools and institutes very slowly “, says Professor Egea, who adds that” it usually fulfills the maxim that one teaches in the same way that they taught him; so it occurred to us that the students themselves would be the ones to disseminate certain topics, a kind of peer learning “.

