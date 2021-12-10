12/10/2021 at 23:17 CET

Girona signed its second consecutive victory in LEB Oro against an important rival such as Easycharger Palencia (62-73), third place in the table with a balance of eight victories and four defeats. So far, the Palencia had only given up one defeat so far at home.

Second match of Marc Gasol with Girona Basket and second title. The pivot from Sant Boi was once again part of the Girona starting five to take on Easycharger Palencia, showing that he has arrived to help the team. If, in their debut last week, Girona beat Huesca La Magia (89-47), a team from the bottom of the table, their second appointment was better, this time away from Fontajau.

Energetic Girona started, both in defense and in attack, signing a resounding partial from 2 to 11 in the first five minutes of the game thanks to the five points of Franch already three of Gasoline and Jawara.

Palencia, third placed in this LEB GOLD, began to react with some good offensive minutes but the Girona team were able to maintain their advantage and the match went to rest with a bulky 31-42 on the scoreboard.

The dynamics hardly changed after passing through the changing rooms, with Girona starting with a 0-7 partial in just three minutes played. The Palencia reaction did not wait to equalize the score again, led in attack by Ali.

Due to a good defense, Girona made good the advantage gained in the first quarters and ended up beating a tough Palencia. Marc Gasol, with 26 minutes on the track, 12 points and a PIR of 22, he was one of the architects of the victory for a Girona that is already beginning to look up.