11/23/2021 at 21:00 CET

Adrià Leon

There’s no margin of error in Lisbon for two clubs that could be very touched if they suffered a defeat on this fifth and penultimate day of the Champions League in the Group C. Sporting, who have not lost since September 28, coincidentally, at Borussia Park (1-0), will seek revenge before visiting Ajax in the last game of the league.

the truth hour has arrived. Ruben Amorim’s team wants to show that they can duel with the two favorites of the group. So far, they have only been able subdue the Besiktas -doubly-. Ajax endorsed him a little hand on his visit to Portugal, while Borussia earned him a solitary target of Donyell Mallen to subdue the Portuguese in the absence of Erling Haaland.

Now, almost two months later, the Lisbon team has the opportunity to pay with the same currency to some bees that arrive with several important absences such as those of Dahoud, Haaland, Hazard or Schmelzer and to which we must add that of Hummels, after being sent off against Ajax on the last day.

The wards of Marco Rose, who will only have an affordable Besiktas left to close this first phase of the competition, arrive after several ups and downs, but fully involved in the fight for the Bundesliga and for continuing to knock down phases in the Champions League.

For its part, Sporting, which continues to maintain the pulse Porto and Benfica in the league, has all its available troops except for Cabral and Vinegar.

Probable lineups:

Sporting CP: Adam; Feddal, Coates, Inácio; Matheus Reis, Nunes, Palhinha, Pedro Porro; Gonçalves, Sarabia and Paulinho.

Borussia Dortmund: Kobel; Guerreiro, Pongracic, Akanji, Meunier; Bellingham, Witsel; Reinier, Reus, Brandt and Mallen.

Referee: Carlos del Cerro Grande (Spanish).

Stadium: José Alvalade (Lisbon).