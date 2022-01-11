01/11/2022 at 08:07 CET

Paloma Esteban / Elena Marín

For the PP the electoral appointment of Castilla y León is crucial. They are regional ones that in Genoa look at the national key. The objective is not to stop accumulating victories and reflect that the change of cycle, after the success of Madrid, continues. The electoral advance operation (denied until just a few days before) was perfectly coordinated between President Alfonso Fernández Mañueco and the national leadership. The two shared reasons to go to the polls as soon as possible. And for the same reason none can afford failure. And in this electoral context the image of Isabel Díaz Ayuso is framed Y Teodoro García Egea at the start of the political year.

A few meters of walk and a conversation that had not occurred in months. At the national convention in Valencia, at the beginning of October, they agreed. But there was no talk, no joint photography. The staging of that peace (actually a controlled truce) is the greatest novelty that has occurred in the internal crisis that had the PP in convulsions. As ‘El Periódico de España’ has learned, there were no calls or messages to agree to the meeting. “It was as spontaneous as it could be. The general secretary waited for the president and they decided to go in together & rdquor ;, they explain in Sol.

Ayuso picked up the glove during his subsequent speech, ensuring that despite “the headlines & rdquor; that the situation has provoked for a while, the entire party is now focused on consolidating the alternative to Pedro Sánchez and winning all the elections that are presented. “Elections have had to come so that we can all stand together & rdquor;They recognized in the most intimate environment of the president. In Genoa they also recognize that all parties have understood that it was necessary to “Loosen & rdquor; to row in the same direction in this electoral period. But the reality is that for months the main positions of the party (although also mayors, deputies and councilors, especially from the Community of Madrid) have been clamoring for some type of agreement that would end “this nonsense & rdquor ;.

Unresolved conflict

The two parties recognize that this is not a lasting peace because the underlying conflict (the control of the PP in Madrid and the rise of Ayuso) not solved. What has changed, national and regional leaders agree, is the moment. With the new year come the elections of Castilla y León, where the PP leads all the polls. However, the end result will be what determines whether he can govern alone (like Ayuso) or is led to another coalition government that, in this case, could have Vox as a travel companion. A scenario that the Mañueco team prefer not even glimpse.

The objective is to achieve a consistent majority, like that of Ayuso, which adds more than the rest of the forces on the left, and forces Vox to abstain and stay out of government. Although in Genoa they assure that the polls change every day and that decisions are not made based on the polls, the reality is that all the studies agree that Santiago Abascal’s party is booming. And it does not give the impression that it is going to experience a hiatus.

In the PP they avoid giving importance to the Castilian-Leon candidate, a young 30-year-old lawyer who went viral in a few hours for some tweets from years ago (others are much more recent) with openly homophobic and sexist comments. Because they understand that Vox right now “drags & rdquor; voters by acronyms. “It doesn’t matter who they put on. Without a candidate, they started with 10% of the vote in all the polls. The key is that they stay there or go down & rdquor ;, explain leaders of Castilla y León.

Mañueco looks for Ayuso

Ayuso is, at least for the moment, the popular leader who capacity has shown to stop Vox And that, no matter how volatile the polls may be, is a value to take into account when campaigning in Castilla y León both for Genoa and for Fernández Mañueco himself. Although in the May 4 elections, the formation led by Rocío Monasterio in Madrid managed to add one more seat (it went from 12 to 13), lThe president of the Community swept and doubled the number of representatives of the PP in the Assembly, annihilating Citizens in the autonomous chamber, and in these months it has managed, if not to twist Vox’s arm in its aspirations to condition policies, at least to dilute them.

Beyond the controlled truce between Genoa and Sol, the popular candidate himself has already shown signs of wanting to count on Ayuso for his campaign. Only fifteen days before the announcement of the call for elections, both met in Madrid under the premise of an institutional meeting between regional governments to discuss coordination and mutual support, but real political support came when the conversation entered the conversation. possibility of electoral advancement in Castilla y León and the previous experience of the president of the Community of Madrid on the dissolution of her coalition government with Ciudadanos and her subsequent management alone with the external support of Vox.

And yesterday at breakfast where Fernandez Manueco introduced Isabel Díaz Ayuso, the Castilian from Leon did not stop praising the popular leader, extolling both the most personal aspects, “he shows his face, speaks clearly, makes decisions and is especially brave,” he said, like politicians and management, when he revealed that Madrid is the reference and motor of Spain for the policies put in place by Ayuso and that they are the ones that he himself wants to “carry out as of February 13”. Up to three times Mañueco used expressions that linked him to the popular president (“we have a commitment that unites us”, “both she and I have had to make this decision” in relation to the electoral advance or the one mentioned about her policies). He even went so far as to joke or joke, but the message that he wants fashion politics on his side in this campaign was clear: “Am I helping myself?”.

National surveys

TO national level the situation is still more worrying for the PP. Most of the polls continue to give Casado in the lead, although the PSOE remains very close. The point is that Vox does not stop growing. In García Egea’s team they take for granted that the numbers “are swollen & rdquor; and that at the time of voting their formation will be strengthened. But there are many other popular cadres who view Vox quite suspiciously, and consider that it may be a major problem. In this context they also frame the rapprochement between Genoa and Ayuso: not only because of the Castilian-Leon event itself, but also for send a message of cohesion to voters disappointed with the internal crisis unleashed.

In recent months, polls have also blamed that pulse the loss of support from Casado, which before the summer stood at around 120 seats (now it is around one hundred again). In Sol they have always defended that the wear and tear of the crisis had an impact, above all, on Casado. Neither the affiliates and militants, nor the sympathizers and potential voters have shown to blame Ayuso for the crisis with the national leadership. “The one who loses is only him & rdquor;, they insisted on their closest team. In recent days, the president and the national leader, who tested positive for coronavirus on January 2, have also maintained contact. They talked, congratulated each other on the year, shared impressions and had a conversation that had been going on for weeks.