Madrid

Updated on Monday, November 15, 2021 – 01:24

The mobility operator Zity has electrified an original model from the 60s, which will be in Madrid this month. The one that is reborn in 2025, will also be 100% battery-operated.

Electric Renault 4L by ZityEM

With Luca de Meo at the helm, the Renault Group has taken a radical turn in its strategy. In business terms, moving from looking for volume to profitability. Regarding the product, looking to the future, of course, but without losing sight of the heritage of the past.

It did so at Fiat, recovering the 500 or the Abarth brand; Then he opted for the Cupra ensign in Seat and now it will be Alpine’s turn at Renault. Although what the general public will appreciate the most, and in particular the Spanish, will be the rebirth of two models that were iconic in society and the roads for decades: the R5 and the R4, better known as 4 Cans.

Sketch of the future electric Renault 5 arriving in 2023EM

Both will arrive as 100% electric cars, with a nice image and prices around 20,000 euros (without help) that make them really popular. The first is scheduled to appear in 2023 and the second, from 2025. The least of it is that both will be manufactured in the electric pole that the group has designed in the North of France. and that he has named Electricity. There he assembles both cars and batteries and also has his first circular economy factory.

Zity takes the lead in Madrid

Renault also operates, through its Mobilyze division, the car sharing company Zity. It is premiered in Madrid to later expand its activity in Paris and has 1,300 Renault Zoe zero-emission vehicles and, more recently, Dacia Spring. To them, and even if only for a few days, add a very particular model in the Spanish capital.

Electric Renault 4L by ZityEM

It’s about a Original Renault 4 L which has been equipped with an electric motor and a battery with a range of up to 100 km. The car can be seen for the next few weeks on the streets of Madrid, although It will not be possible to rent: It is part of a marketing action but it is also a guide to what is to come.

Eight million units sold

In fact, the sketches that have been leaked The future Renault 4 maintains the spirit of the 1961 car. Its simplicity, price and versatility quickly positioned it as the ideal choice for the working middle class, who could use it both in town and on the roads.

This could be the battery-powered Renault 4 that will appear in 2025EM

Its reputation for being unbreakable accompanied it throughout the 25 years that it was in production and during which eight million units were manufactured. Of these, 800,000 were sold in our country, where you can still see some in circulation and where it is a classic car for which up to 5,000 euros are paid in the second-hand market.

2,500 tons of emissions less

The model that will appear in 2025 will no longer be so pragmatic in terms of mobility. Oh yes, given the new times. Thus, even though he is secluded in the city, help make this a cleaner environment.

According to City, only the fleet of 800 vehicles that it has operating in Madrid avoids annually more than2,500 tons of emissions to the atmosphere, which is equivalent to energy consumption of almost 300 Spanish households per year.

Zity has 250 Dacia Spring operating in MadridEM

Intensive use: up to 10 times more

In addition, it contributes to reducing noise pollution and improving traffic flow. Based on the data collected on the Zity service, each car sharing vehicle is used between 8 and 10 times more than a private vehicle. In addition, according to the latest survey conducted by the company, 85% of its users continue to use the service in the medium term and, therefore, have no plans to buy a private car.

All this, when Madrid is the European city with the highest mortality rate associated with nitrogen dioxide pollution caused by road traffic., according to the ISGlobal ranking.

A father and son plant a tree in the new forest of PalenciaEM

A forest in Palencia

To the initiative of Zity, the Renault Foundation for Inclusion and Sustainable Mobility has added this week the planting of a forest in the province of Palencia. In collaboration with the Natural Heritage of the Junta de Castilla y Len, The employees of the Palencia factory, together with their families, have been in charge of carrying out this reforestation with more than 5,000 trees.

This will make it possible to improve the biodiversity of the area, the settlement of native fauna and absorb 25 tons of CO2 per year. An initiative that adds to the challenges of Renault Group that has announced its commitment to achieve carbon neutrality in Europe by 2040 and that by 2022 all the vehicles in its new range will have an electrified version.

The Caada Real in Burgos, between the Palencia towns of Tariego de Cerrato and Cevico de la Torre, has been the place chosen to plant a forest that is nourished by trees and shrubs of indigenous varieties such as holm oaks, gall oaks, almond trees and junipers.

