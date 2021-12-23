Toyota and Lexus’ presentation of their electric future did not leave any loose ends. The Land Cruiser has an electric future.

Its conceptual name is Toyota Compact Cruiser EV, a hybrid between SUV and off-road of moderate dimensions that Toyota placed in its presentation along with 30 other electric cars and the possible heir to the brand’s star pick-up: the Toyota Hilux.

Its appearance is reminiscent of FJ Cruiser, which is highly influenced by the models of the past and which in the concept sees its round headlights modified to be now square, without a grill (not really necessary in electric vehicles) but with the historic square shapes of the body still present.

In addition, the concept was shown with a reinforcement on the front and lower part of the front bumper and with larger fenders than those of its current siblings. In a video published by Toyota, you can also see the interior with a double screen for the frame and the multimedia system.

However, this Toyota Compact Cruiser EV is not new, for all practical purposes. In 2017, the Japanese brand exhibited a similar prototype with the name F4-X for the anniversary of the Land Cruiser.

Nothing is known about the mechanics of these new cars, which are expected to be launched from 2030 to lay the foundations for the electric future of the company and Lexus. However, it seems evident from the words of the director and CEO of Toyota, Akio Toyoda, that solid state battery research is crucial.

Solid state batteries, the key

This class of batteries are an evolution of the lithium ion batteriesThe main advantages are that thanks to their structure, they deteriorate much less than the batteries currently used in most electric cars.

The internal liquid electrolyte hardens with use and the charging and discharging processes, and this gradually deteriorates the whole. Substituting that electrolyte for one of solid state, this problem would be solved and the operating temperature spectrum of these batteries would increase. Something important, by the way, in an SUV.

At the moment, we will have to wait a few years to see these concepts come true, but without a doubt, Toyota and Lexus are betting everything on the path of electrification without neglecting design and their heritage as brands.

