01/06/2022 at 07:35 CET

David Page

All electric customers are paying with each light bill a huge billionaire debt that comes from afar and that still has left, for now, seven more years to get it settled. A part of each invoice is used to pay off a large mortgage – the result of the mismatches between costs and income in the system – that customers originally had with electricity companies and which is now in the hands of banks and investment funds.

As published this Thursday by El Periódico de España, this year the electricity bill It will include payments of almost 2,397 million euros to cover that debt, as reflected in the ministerial order with which the Government has established the electricity charges for 2022, and with which it has withdrawn some of the discounts from its shock plan to contain the rise of light. The charges included in the receipt are used to finance costs derived from the energy policy, such as the remuneration for renewables, the extra cost of the extra-peninsular territories or, also, that accumulated debt.

The Spanish electrical system accumulates a debt that at the end of 2021 was still almost 12,200 million (to which interest must be added), according to the estimates of the National Markets and Competition Commission (CNMC). The forecast is to be able to finish this year having lowered that debt to 10,000 million euros and to be able to pay it off completely by the end of 2028.

That debt, that mortgage, is a consequence of the fact that for years what consumers paid with their electricity bills was not enough to cover all recognized costs of the electrical system. The colossal hole, known as the tariff deficit, grew uncontrollably to 28.7 billion euros. After 14 consecutive years of deficits, the harsh cuts in the electricity reform of the first government of Mariano Rajoy meant that as of 2014 the electricity system began to accumulate surpluses.

At first, consumers owed this amount to the electricity companies themselves, which were the ones that for years assumed the difference in their balance sheets and financed the gap between income and recognized costs. Starting in 2011, that broken billionaire was securitized and placed in the financial markets, and the electricity companies were transferring the debt collection rights to investment funds and banks.

The vast majority of the debt was transferred through placements in the market carried out by the Securitization Fund for the Electricity System Deficit (FADE), but not only. There were also other types of specific loans: to cover the 2005 deficit, the 2007 liquidation deficit, the 2013 deficit, the ex ante deficit & mldr; And although it was initially planned to finish paying in 2026, the realization of new issues to give liquidity to the FADE has extended two more years for now.

Fare deficit

The Government launched last summer a crash plan to contain the rise of the electric bill, with temporary tax breaks (which have now been extended until next April) and with a drastic cut of 96% of the charges that are paid on the bill. The intention of the Executive was to cover this drop in income with a greater injection into the accounts of the system of funds from auctions of emission rights and with cuts to extraordinary income from electricity companies due to the increase in energy prices.

But these cuts were reviewed and softened so much that companies have practically got rid of them, and the Government now faces a million-dollar mismatch in the electricity system accounts. A hole that in the whole of 2021 has finally reached around 325 million euros, according to calculations made by companies in the electricity sector (a couple of months ago the estimates of the sector pointed to an even greater deficit, of about 500 million, but the higher revenues from the auctions of CO2 emission rights and other adjustments have been reducing the amount).

It is a return to the deficit of the sector because the electrical system will not be able to cover all the costs it bears with the income that it will finally receive after the reductions in taxes and charges applied. In reality, there were already negative gaps in the years 2019 and 2020, but they were covered with the surpluses accumulated in previous years.

This kind of piggy bank of electricity accumulated by surpluses has been exhausted to cover the holes of the last two years and to compensate the electricity companies after the Supreme Court overthrew the old financing system of the electricity social bond (discounts in the rate applied to vulnerable households). Of the 1,687.5 million surplus accumulated between 2014 and 2018, 1,683 have already been spent, according to data from the CNMC.