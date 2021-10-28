10/28/2021

On at 08:27 CEST

David Page

The large electricity companies are sure that the new standard approved by the Government this week for ‘clarify ‘his latest energy reform andIt’s actually the key to getting rid of the millionaire cuts they were going to have to face. “With the changes approved now, the impact will disappear & rdquor ;, say sources from the electricity sector.

The Ministry for the Ecological Transition, commanded by Vice President Teresa Ribera, requires them to demonstrate that in their long-term contracts they are not obtaining unjustified extraordinary benefits by impacting the current exorbitant rise in the price of electricity, but the companies assume that they will prove it showing their contracts and that the millionaire hit in their accounts that they feared will be substantially diluted.

The Government initially estimated at 2,600 million in six months the total amount of what the electricity companies would have to return for the extraordinary benefits obtained in the heat of spiral of price increases. Energy companies, on the other hand, argued that the cuts would amount to more than 5.5 billion euros due to the skyrocketing price of gas and electricity. After the regulatory changes, neither government nor companies offer figuresWhat is the estimated figure now, but the sector predicts that the impact will be much less.

The large electricity companies accumulate two sessions on the rise in the stock market after the revision of the reform electricity and more than 4,000 million euros have already been jointly revalued after daily increases of around 2%. Iberdrola accumulates in two days an increase in its capitalization of 2,596 million more, to 63,979 million. Endesa is now worth 842 million more after the new measures, up to close to 21,000 million. And Naturgy, by far the least affected by the measures of the three, has also registered 611 million in the stock market, up to 21,884 million of capitalization.

From pressure to applause

After weeks of pressure and a head-on collision between the electricity companies and the Government, now the companies applaud the new decree-law approved that clarifies how to get rid of the cuts and withdraws their threats to massively affect the impact of the measures on their clients’ contracts and to paralyze some investments in Spain.

“Now the situation is much clearer, so the plans [de inversión] They are not modified and we will continue in the same line as we had & rdquor ;, stated the Chairman of Iberdrola, Ignacio Sánchez Galán, in a meeting with analysts, “The above measures created concern among investors, and we had an obligation to review & rdquor; investments, Galán stressed, noting the “improvement of the regulatory context & rdquor; and anticipated greater “stability and predictability”.

Iberdrola’s change of discourse is total. Just a week ago, the company resigned from participating in the government’s new renewable power auction and blamed it on “regulatory uncertainty, which has made us rethink our investments in renewables in the country”. Now the group guarantees its investments in Spain and its interest in continuing to grow in the country.

“The additional measures approved by the Government introduce rationality & rdquor ;, the CEO of Endesa stressed yesterday, Jose Bogas. “Endesa has all its own generation of base sold to its clients at prices lower than those of the pool. [el mercado mayorista eléctrico], as we have already certified & rdquor ;, he pointed out. And this is the key for the big power companies to take it for granted that they will be able to avoid the millionaire hit in their results.

According to the figures handled by the electricity sector, approximately three-quarters of the total electricity demand in Spain (76%) is supplied through fixed-price contracts: 190 terawatt hours (TWh) of the country’s total demand of 250 TWh not It would in no way impact the current rise in the wholesale market, the companies argue. And within that energy with bilateral contracts would be practically all the electricity produced by nuclear and hydroelectric and a part of the renewables, so they would be left out of the cuts when they present the contracts that prove it.

From the electricity sector it is anticipated that in the first reductions that Electric Network -electric system operator- will carry out each month there may be a certain regulatory impact and companies have to return a smaller part of the income for some contracts with the industry that are still indexed to the evolution of the wholesale market. But the power companies assume that these contracts will end up being reconverted to agreements with a stable price precisely to avoid the impact of the cuts by both parties.

the reform of the reform

After the royal decree-law approved this week, the companies will be able to avoid the cuts in their income if they demonstrate – showing their contracts – that they sell the electricity they produce with nuclear, hydroelectric and some renewables at stable prices and much lower than the current exorbitant levels of the wholesale electricity market. And in the last weeks Iberdrola and Endesa, Those most affected by the regulation have been arguing that all their production in Spain is sold for term and at fixed prices.

The exemption of the cuts would apply to both long-term contracts and with fixed prices prior to the previous reform (approved on September 14) and also to agreements that are extended or extended with fixed prices and valid for at least one year. The utilities had already sent letters to their large clients announcing the need to review the conditions of their contracts to adapt them to the new regulation and high prices or to terminate them directly. The government believes that the new decree encourages energy companies to keep their agreements with their industrial clients unchanged.

The Government has given up and has ended up including in the regulation one of the great claims of the electricity companies: that sales contracts between companies in the same group may also be exempt from the cuts. Iberdrola and Endesa ensure that all or almost all of their electricity production in Spain is sold to their own trading companies to supply it to end customers, and they do so at prices well below those of the wholesale market. If the Executive had left out of the exemptions to intragroup contracts, as initially intended, the millionaire cuts would have been maintained.

Demands of Podemos

United Podemos, a minority partner of the Government, does not hide its doubts about the effectiveness of the measures to cushion the rise in electricity bills and to protect the industry from rising energy prices if the cuts to the so-called “benefits fallen from the sky & rdquor; they end up being diluted with the new royal decree-law approved by the Government.

The purple formation, which in recent weeks has claimed firmness not to soften the cuts to electricity companies, considers that with the new rule it is not clear what are considered reasonable prices that serve to be exempt from the reduction in income. Therefore, it intends to demand that a clear scale be established maximum price of 60 euros per megawatt hour (MWh) from which the electricity companies have to return what they charge more in their long-term contracts (in recent weeks the wholesale market has remained permanently above 200 euros per MWh).

United We can warn that during the next few weeks the effect of the new measures will be analyzed and its intention is to claim that the rule is processed as bill in Congress to be able to introduce changes if necessary if their lack of effectiveness is proven. “If the profits fallen from the sky are not cut, the light will continue to rise & rdquor ;, sources of the training complain. “We are going to be expectant & rdquor ;.