12/28/2021 at 1:43 PM CET

January 1 is already around the corner and with it the ‘bargains’ and sales on the market. From that very day, stars of the stature of Dybala, Mbappé, Pogba or Luis Suárez They can freely negotiate with any club to sign from June 30. They are called ‘free agents’.

This circumstance is not a matter to be taken lightly. Taking into account the difficulties that many teams have had to sign footballers due to the economic consequences of the covid, the fact of signing players at zero cost is a unique opportunity which is trading more and more on the club stock market.

PSG, for example, already did so this past summer by signing Messi, Wijnaldum and Donnarumma ‘for free’. There was no transfer cost, just ‘only’ the famous transfer bonuses and a salary that tends to be very high.

Thus, this year there is the circumstance that there is ‘good, nice and cheap’. The list we have started is followed by other highly sought-after players such as Rüdiger, Dembélé, Tolisso, Süle or Azpilicueta. All of them end their contract in June 2022, but they do not start from the same point.

The case of Ousmane, for example, could be the same as that of Thiago Silva, Modric or Dybala. These are players who, despite not having renewed yet, are very close to doing so. Others like Rüdiger, Mazraoui or Mbappé do seem determined to leave once their respective contracts end.

Be that as it may, looking to renew or leave, the truth is that on January 1, 2021 there is an impressive list of players who could become free agents. From it we can make an eleven full of stars, which could be this: Lloris; Azpilicueta, Rüdiger, Süle, Marcelo; Zakaria, Pogba, Modric; Dybala, Mbappé and Dembélé. An eleven, in fact, that could perfectly be a Champions team.

Players such as Mazraoui, Romagnoli, Thiago Silva, Fernando, Brozovic, Tolisso, Insigne, Di María, Luis Suárez, Cavani and Bernardeschi would be on the bench. A luxury template that the ‘greats’ have been looking to fish for months. They are the great bargains of the summer.