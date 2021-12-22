TULSA, OK (December 21, 2021) – The 2022 junior lightweight world title landscape will clear up a bit on Saturday, January 29 in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

In the 10-round main event, a WBC title eliminator will see recent title challenger Robson “O Bravo” Conceição attempt to push back Sacramento native Xavier Martinez at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa.

Martinez recently signed a multi-fight pact with Top Rank and will look to shine in his promotional debut. The Conceição-Martinez clash and a co-feature will air live on ESPN and ESPN Deportes (simulcast on ESPN +) at 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT. Preliminary bouts will be broadcast live and exclusively on ESPN +.

Promoted by Top Rank, in association with Tony Holden Productions, tickets starting at $ 49.50 are on sale now and can be purchased at tickets.hardrockcasinotulsa.com, at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa box office, or by calling 918- 384-ROCK (7625).

“This match has all the makings of a special, action-packed main event,” said legendary Top Rank promoter Bob Arum. “Conceição nearly defeated the great Oscar Valdez for the title, while Martinez is a young lad hoping to make a name for himself in the 130-pound division.”

Conceição (16-1, 8 KOs), from Bahia, Brazil, captured a gold medal at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games, culminating an amateur career of more than 400 fights that included victories over fighters such as Cuban Lázaro Álvarez and a loss. very fine against Vasiliy Lomachenko at the 2011 World Championship. After nearly five years as an undefeated professional, Conceição challenged WBC world champion Valdez in September. Conceição built an early lead, but Valdez rallied late for the unanimous decision.

Conceição said: “Nothing can stop me. Nothing can make me lose focus. I stand firm in my goal of becoming a world champion. My last fight was just a little setback. I will make sure that all my hard work and sacrifices are not wasted.

“I am excited for the opportunity to be the main event and face an undefeated fighter like Xavier Martinez. I’m sure we will give the fans a great show. “

Martinez (17-0, 11 KOs) began boxing at the age of 6 in Sacramento and compiled an 85-10 amateur record before turning pro in June 2015. He took a step forward in 2019 with knockout victories. over Jessie Cris Rosales and John Vincent Moralde and survived a tough fight against former interim world champion Claudio Marrero the following year. Martinez was knocked down twice in the eighth round, but outscored Marrero in the championship rounds to earn a unanimous decision. He last fought in May and dominated veteran Juan Carlos Burgos in 10 rounds.

Martinez said: “It was a dream to land a multi-year promotional contract with Top Rank and the opportunity to be the main event on ESPN. This is my chance to show the world that I am one of the best at 130 pounds. I am going to work toward my goal of becoming a world champion under the Top Rank banner. “

“Xavier is positioned to write his destiny, and the stage is set,” said Rick Mirigian, Martinez’s manager. “He can bring the sport back to Sacramento in a big way and fulfill his dream of becoming a world champion. Thanks to Top Rank for doing this and believing in Xavier. “