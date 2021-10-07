10/07/2021 at 10:49 CEST

València will once again become the epicenter of the world of running with the celebration of the 41st Valencia Trinidad Alfonso EDP Marathon, a test that in 2021 wants to continue making history by lowering the current circuit record (2:03:00, fourth best mark of the world) and approaching the coveted world record in the men’s category and fighting to be the best women’s race of the year.

And to achieve this he will have some of the best athletes in the world such as Kenyans Geoffrey Kamworor, Lawrence Cherono and Amos Kipruto, and with the Ethiopians Mule Wasihun, Getaneh Molla, Kinde Atanaw and Andamlak Belihu.

Kamworor (2:06:12), who in 2019 broke the world record for half a marathon (later surpassed in 2020 in Valencia) and who has won the New York Marathon twice, is for many the successor of Eliud Kipchoge and arrives eager to show what he is capable of. Precisely, since he had to resign from the Tokyo Games due to an injury, he has prepared exclusively and conscientiously to achieve a great result in Valencia Ciudad del Running on December 5.

For his part, Lawrence Cherono (2:03:04 in Valencia 2020) has just finished fourth at the Tokyo Olympics, and in 2019 he won in Boston and Chicago. Amos Kipruto will also race, who achieved his personal best in the distance in Valencia 2020 (2:03:30).

Along with them will be the Ethiopians Mule Wasihum (2:03:16), Getaneh Molla (2:03:34), Kinde Atanaw (2:03:51, time of their victory in Valencia in 2019) and Tsegaye Mekonnen (2: 04:32), in addition to the Tanzanian Gabriel Geay (2:04:55), and another spectacular rookie, Andamlak Belihu, a runner with 26: 53.15 in 10,000 meters and 58:54 in the 2020 New Delhi Average. A team of men capable of achieving the goal of bringing Valencia closer to the best world brand in history every day.

In the female category, the Organization, in charge of the SD Correcaminos and the Valencia City Council, wants to drop 2h20 for the third consecutive year. To do this, the Ethiopians will travel to the City of Running Guteni shone (2:20:11), Azmera gebru (2:20:48) and Tadelech bekele (2:21:40), as well as the Kenyan Chepkirui terminals (2:21:26). Completing the starting list –so far–, the Ugandan Juliet Chekwel (2:23:13) and the Ethiopian Rahma Tusa (2:23:46).

Although its brand is not the most striking, another of the favorites to win will be the German Melat Kejeta (2:23:57), sixth classified in the Tokyo Olympics and author of a half marathon mark in 2020 of 1:05:18 (European record in distance). Attention also to the name of Nancy jelagat, with a best time of 2:36:22, but a time of 1:05:21 at the Berlin half marathon in August that heralds great records. Finally, the debut of the young Kenyan stands out Dorcas Tuitoek, who owns 1:06:33 in the semi-marathon, and that in the Elite Edition of 2020, in Valencia, she showed herself as an impetuous runner.

For Marc Roig, selector of the International Elite of the Valencia Marathon, “this year’s marathon is extremely competitive, as we like in Valencia. I do not rule out an arrival to the sprint in both the male and female categories and, in fact, I am counting on it. Athletes know that Valencia offers one of the best circuits to achieve a personal best. And this, with the level of runners we have, can easily translate into several athletes breaking the circuit record. How much? We will see this on December 5 & rdquor ;.