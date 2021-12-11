12/10/2021 at 21:00 CET

The emergencies will once again stalk the Mendizorroza stadium, where the faces Deportivo Alavés and Getafe will be seen, separated by three points in the lower zone, so both need the victory to catch air in the seventeenth day of LaLiga Santander.

The Vitorians are not accompanied by the results in the last days despite their good game and they have only achieved one point out of 15 possible, after a good run that took them out of the bottom of the classification a month ago.

The babazorro technician, Javi Calleja, recovers Rubén Duarte on the left wing After serving a sanction match, although he maintains the discharge of Ximo Navarro, who is joined by Matt Miazga, who tested positive for covid-19.

The people from Vitoria return to their fiefdom, where they hope to recover the sensations lost in a part of the key season before the Christmas break.

The loss of the North American central activates the possibility that Álex Balboa enters a call in which Joselu Mato and Luis Rioja, recently renewed until 2025, will once again be chosen by the Madrid coach to threaten the Azulona goal.

They will be joined by Édgar Méndez and Pere Pons, who will play the coupling position with Manu García. Toni Moya and Mamadou Loum will form a couple in the engine room of the Basque squad, while the rear will be formed by Martín Aguirregabiria, Víctor Laguardia, Florian Lejeune and Rubén Duarte.

One of the unknowns lies in the situation on the pitch after the rain that has fallen in recent weeks, although the babazorro coach was positive about the state of the grass.

Even if the arrival of Quique to the blue bench has reversed the bad sporting situation in which Getafe found himself, he has not yet been able to get out of relegation. Since he replaced Míchel, Quique has led seven games in which he has only added two defeats and is now three points away from the salvation that Alavés marks precisely.

Quique himself described the duel against the Vitoria team as a “battle” due to the importance it will have in the future of both clubs. A defeat in Mendizorroza could leave Getafe far from the First Division positions. However, a victory would give a boost to Quique’s project, which has accumulated only one defeat in the last six league games.

If there are no surprises, the coach of the southern Madrid team will bet on the line-up with which he has played the last three days. He will once again place a defense of five with three centrals (Djené Dakonam, Stefan Mitrovic and Jorge Cuenca) and two long wingers (Damián Suárez and Mathías Olivera) with which he will form a wall that no one has managed to pass in the last three duels.

That is the main virtue of the current Getafe. It is very difficult to score a goal. Neither Cádiz, Mallorca nor Athletic have achieved it in the past few days. Now, Quique wants his men at the top to fine-tune when it comes to scoring, one of their main problems throughout the course.

For this, he will have Enes Ünal and Sandro Ramírez, his two top scorers with four and two goals, respectively, upstairs, although Jaime Mata squeezes from behind after leaving behind a pubalgia. In Mendizorroza, he will wait his turn on the bench.

Due to injury, the Mexican José Juan Macías (problems in the soleus), Vitolo (elongation in the hamstrings), Sabit Abdulai (torn cruciate ligament) and Chema Rodríguez and David Timor, both with discomfort, will not be able to travel to Vitoria. For the next day, Getafe has four warnings: Djené, Olivera, Aleñá and Enes Unal.

Probable lineups

Alaves: Pacheco; Martín, Laguardia, Lejeune, Duarte; Loum, Moya, Pons or Manu García; Édgar, Rioja, Joselu.

Getafe: Soria; Damián, Djené, Mitrovic, Cuenca, Olivera; Aleñá, Maksimovic, Arambarri; Sandro, Enes Ünal.

Referee: César Soto Grado (Spanish-Manchego Committee).

Stadium: Mendizorroza.

Hour: 16.15H.