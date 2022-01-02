01/02/2022 at 21:30 CET

.

Cadiz Y Seville They face an Andalusian duel this Monday from diametrically opposite realities, conditioned by the cases of COVID-19 -five and seven, respectively- and waiting to be able to recover troops at the last minute amid the urgencies of the people of Cadiz and the challenge of the people of Seville to follow in the wake of Real Madrid.

Cadistas and sevillistas reach the end of the first round in LaLiga Santander in opposite situations: penultimate those of Alvaro Cervera with 14 points, one out of the relegation zone; and seconds those of Julen Lopetegui with 38, eight of Madrid and with one game less, and the only ones that to some extent hold the pulse of the leader.

The last two draws for Cádiz, at home against Granada (1-1) and the most recent one of great weight at the Santiago Bernabéu stadium (0-0), have meant a meager harvest to try to get out of the relegation zone, when direct rivals get higher returns in the last days.

Despite this, to tie in the field of the leader with a Numantine defense, resisting the continuous attacks of Madrid throughout the game, instilled various degrees of morale to the people of Cádiz, something that Cervera he wants to record in the minds of his players.

To leave the door to zero again is the first step for the defensive reconstruction of the second most thrashed team in Primera (31 goals). From there, speed starts in fast and effective attacks support the remaining formula devised by Cervera to recover sensations and begin to add triumphs.

Only two have achieved Cádiz this season, both away from home. At Nuevo Mirandilla, with five draws and four defeats, they have not won in the league since May 8 (2-1 at Huesca last season).

In Cádiz, players affected by covid-19, about which the Cádiz club maintains total secrecy and who join the losses of the defender, will not be able to be in this match Juan Creek, by penalty, and long-term injuries Joseph Mari Martin-Bejarano Y Jon Ander graceful.

Cervera has arranged a last session on Monday to check the status of several ‘headdresses’ with discomfort, such as the sides Isaac Jail and the Paraguayan Santiago Arzamendia, the Argentine central frames Mauro, the extremes Alvaro Jimenez Y Salvi Sanchez and the Honduran forward Anthony Lush.

In Sevilla, after having closed a brilliant 2021 in which he was fighting the League until the final stretch and despite his recent elimination from the Champions League, which has sent him to his fetish tournament, the Europa League, the uncertainty is similar regarding to the players who Lopetegui will have available for the beginning of the year.

The club communicated after the Christmas holidays up to seven positives for COVID-19, without revealing the identity of those affected, which, together with the injured, is an unknown eleven that the Basque coach will be able to align in Cádiz to strengthen his second place and keep putting pressure on Real Madrid.

After four league games without losing – they have not done so in the league since 2-1 at the Bernabéu at the end of November – the Sevilla fans have added 10 out of 12 possible points with their three consecutive wins against Villarreal (1-0), in Bilbao (0-1) and against Atlético (2-1) plus the last 1-1 at home with Barcelona.

At Sevilla, the full-back continues to be injured for a long time Jesus Navas and the extremes Suso Fernandez and the Argentine Erik Lamella, to which several more players join between physical and positive problems due to covid, and the French central Jules Kooundé, sanctioned with a match for the red that he saw against Barcelona.

Lopetegui yes, he will be able to count on his Moroccan internationals: the meta Bond and the forwards En-Nesyri Y Munir, as FIFA delayed the incorporation date for the Africa Cup.

Even so, it is possible that in Cádiz only the goalkeeper will start, with the Brazilian Ferdinand or the serbian Gudelj acting as a central with the also Brazilian Diego Charles; one of the first two with Jordan and the croatian Rakitic, in a great moment, in the mean; and up Rafa Mir and the Argentines Ocampos Y Papuan Gomez.

Probable lineups

Cadiz: Ledesma; Akapo, Fali, Haroyan, Espino; Jonsson, Alarcón, Martín Calderón, Bastida, Chapela; and Negredo.

Seville: Bond; Montiel, Fernando, Diego Carlos, Acuña or Augustinsson; Jordan, Gudelj, Rakitic; Ocampos, Rafa Mir and Papu Gómez.

Referee: Javier Alberola Rojas (C. Castellanomanchego).

Stadium: New Mirandilla.

Hour: 21.15.