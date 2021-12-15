Related news

Eleven days before Christmas, Rania from Jordan (51 years old) and the King Abdullah II (59) They have released their traditional photography of the season to congratulate the Holidays. They have done it through the social networks of the Queen consort, who has taken advantage of her last two publications to reveal the beautiful message that her family Christmas hides.

Rania, what has dedicated part of its work to praise the work of entrepreneurs and artisan women from his country, has congratulated the Holidays with some dedications adorned with embroidery taken from their typical dresses. “Our greeting cards this year have different embroidery patterns from our traditional thobes. Each one presents a part of our diverse cultural heritage,” explained the wife of Abdullah II along with a video in which part of the elaboration is appreciated. of his Christmas, marked by ethnic drawings and motifs typical of the Hashemite country.

“In recent months we have been working with a group of talented artisans from all over Jordan who channeled their passion and patriotism into each piece,” added the Queen Consort, who hours later turned to her Instagram profile to spread her official Christmas pose, again with a nod to the entrepreneurs of their country. “With the hope that they adorn the threads of happiness, hope and health. May the threads of happiness weave the New Year together”, Rania from Jordan has expressed along with an image in which she poses with her husband and four children –Hussein (27), Magnet (25), Salma (21) and Hashem (16) – and that is included in the cards.

For the occasion, the Hashemite Royal Family has bet on casual outfits that show your closeness to the town. Far from choosing majestic and glamorous kaftans, very typical of Jordan, the representatives of the Jordanian Crown have shown themselves in simple outfits. If compared to Christmas in the past, this time his clothes have had more freedom. Unlike other years in which the six have combined their outfits exactly, this time they have not rigorously followed the same color palette. The touch of difference has been given by Princess Iman, the most striking for her color range.

Rania from Jordan has flaunted her elegance in a flowing white dress, which stands out for its puffed sleeves and a bell-like finish. He has completed it with a handmade belt in brown tones – as a nod to the enterprising Hashemites – which, together with a delicate matching embroidery, decorated the middle part of the garment. Her daughter Iman has opted for a burgundy dress, while Salma has opted for blue, thus combining with her father and siblings. Both Abdullah II and his two sons have worn outfits consisting of pants and a shirt. For the photography, the three have chosen different shades of blue and white.

