12/23/2021

Act. At 11:38 CET

Gabriel Ubieto

The CEOE supports the labour reform and the coalition government has a pre-agreement with the patronal to which the only thing left is for the unions to join. The president of the entity, Antonio Garamendi, has convinced his own and the business leadership has voted mostly for ‘yes’ this Thursday first thing in the morning in its executive committee for supporting the regulatory changes that will bury part of the legacy of the PP, in force since 2012. The employers are waiting for the final text but they welcome the main lines of the reform. Y CCOO Y UGT They are currently celebrating their respective leadership leadership to finish speaking, although with the ‘ok’ of the employers the triple entente is ripe.

White smoker after nine and a half months of negotiations and a last week of marathon (and tense) meetings. The Executive ties the appropriate balances so that both employers and workers sign one of the star reforms of the legislature. The coalition finally manages to overcome the resistance of the CEOE and add it to the agreement with less restrictive changes in terms of time than those initially proposed, with ambitious new sectors in public spending and without reinforcing the regional agreements over the state ones. While retaining unions that regain power in the Collective negotiation and they get higher penalties for companies that abuse the eventuality, although they have seen how in the last stages of the negotiation the Executive has yielded ground that they would have liked to keep.

“This has been a roller coaster. At times it seemed that the agreement was imminent and soon it seemed that it was breaking, “says a source familiar with the conversations. The document agreed by the parties must now pass the final verdict of all the leaders of social organizations, which in the morning of this Thursday they are summoned to give the final ‘ok’. To then give way to its approval in a next Council of Ministers, being the December 28th the date that the parties have noted in red in the agendas.

The negotiations opened by the second vice president, Yolanda Díaz, and closed by a multi-ministerial team of negotiators have been elucidated this Tuesday afternoon. The delivery has been long, tense and not without complications. Along the way there have been internal crises in the coalition, with PSOE and United we can crossing sabers in public and private for the leadership (and revenue) of the negotiations. Outbursts of an employer’s association that came to label the reform as “ideological”, “interventionist” and with elements “more typical of contexts fortunately already overcome throughout Europe.” And some unions pressing to regain positions seized without consultation by the PP almost 10 years ago.

There will be no repeal of the labor reform of Mariano Rajoy, not at least in the strict sense. What was pre-agreed between the government, employers and unions is something else that touches on some of the elements of that reform, leaves others intact and introduces new features that it did not address. The main victory that the power plants will be able to show after a decade insisting is the recovery of ultra-activity and the prevalence of the sectoral agreement over that of the company. However, an element that they claimed is not being touched at the moment: the dismissal. The Executive has not wanted to recover either the 45-day severance payments that were paid before 2012, or the processing salaries, or to regain powers in terms of authorization of the companies.

Limit to temporality

The maxim of any negotiation is that all parties must end up moderately dissatisfied with the result and this has not been an exception. “We will come out better than we are, but in some points worse than we were before the PP,” says a union leader. The labor reform of the coalition government reaches directly to temporary contracts to tackle the greater rotation existing in a member state of the European Union.

The main novelty is that it eliminates the work and service contract, which until now moved four out of every 10 temporary contracts in Spain. And replaces it with a maximum contract 90 days for foreseeable slaughter peaks, and one between six months and a year for unpredictable slaughter peaks. The contract follows to cover absences, disabilities and leaves of absence, in a scheme that seeks to make the indefinite contract more ordinary than it currently is.

Another novelty is the figure of the new ertes, which collects the experience during the pandemic and enables mechanisms in the event of suspension due to force majeure, in the face of generalized cyclical crises and in the face of localized crises in one sector. The ‘RED Mechanism’ will provide aid to companies that do not fire and opt for suspension, as well as incentives to those companies that hire workers in other companies in crisis.

More guarantees in outsourcing

The agreement in the social dialogue also touches the Outsourcing, a way that many companies use more to save wages than to specialize. The last draft proposed that a subcontractor can choose between two agreements: either the agreement of the company for which it is subcontracted or the agreement of the activity carried out by the subcontractors. Following an example. A subcontractor of Seat could apply the agreement of Seat or the agreement of the sector of the activity that it carries out for Seat. If you provide gardening services, then the gardening agreement. If you provide cleaning services, then cleaning. And if it is a multi-service company that provides different services, the gardeners will have the gardening agreement and the cleaning, cleaning.

Something that the CEOE has scored has been to avoid giving more power to the regional agreements on the state ones. Here the Government intended to clarify the current drafting of the Workers’ Statute, which has judicialized some conflicts, but finally, and in order to reach an agreement, it has parked this issue before the employer’s demands.