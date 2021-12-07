12/07/2021

On at 17:53 CET

Gabriel Ubieto

Temporality is one of the cornerstones of the labour reform that the Government negotiates with employers and unions and, despite the latest movements, the Executive is unable to attract both parties to an agreement. The withdrawal of contingency caps according to company sizes, as El Periódico advanced last week, has not served to bring businessmen closer to an entente. Sources familiar with social dialogue indicate that “there are still many pitfalls“, despite the fact that the second vice president, Yolanda Díaz, affirms that the” reform is on the way out. “Negotiators have three ordinary Councils of Ministers of margin to continue polishing the texts and get that dome on CEOE vote affirmatively to stamp your signature on the reform. The unions, for their part, are also not clear on the agreement and, after the withdrawal of the percentage limits of temporality, they pressure the Government to reduce the duration of these contracts due to peaks in activity. Well, they fear that maintaining the current duration of three months will end up being a hole that perpetuate high turnover in the Spanish labor market.

The Government has promised to present to the social partners a new working document at the next meeting scheduled for this Friday. This should collect, as always, the verbal contributions that the social agents share in the meetings and changes are expected from it in the issues related to the limit to temporality. The clock is ticking and the time to close the reform with each passing day is shorter, with the deadline of December 31 on the heads of the negotiators. The wording of the ‘contracts for occasional tasks’ can be one of the points with modifications. With this format, the Government intends to enable a tool for companies to reinforce themselves in a timely and non-recurring manner to occasional increases in activity.

The classic example given by connoisseurs of social dialogue in this regard is that of a bar that during town festivals needs to hire waiters for a few days and may even double its staff. It is something specific, it is repeated once or twice a year (summer and winter parties) and lasts a specific time. On the balance of flexibility, the Government put this measure and, on that of control, it put generic temporality caps. No more than 15%, which the entrepreneurs did not like. Then it moved again and from that general cap it went to caps according to company size, which the entrepreneurs did not like either. And last week it moved again, removing any cap and focusing on controlling possible fraud through the causes of hiring.

The centrals, which were not enthusiastic about the percentages, nevertheless fear that these control mechanisms are not enough and advocate for further limit the duration of these contracts. The 90 days of the last draft do not convince them and one of the options that has been verbalized from the union bench is to lower that limit to 60 days.

The employer, annoyed by the Inspection

On November 16, the Council of Ministers approved the new strategic plan of the Labor Inspectorate for the period 2021-2023. The text, however, was published in the Official State Gazette (BOE) last Friday, December 3, and includes some elements that the employers did not like. One of these is the one collected in ‘objective 14’ and that seeks to reinforce the role of the Labor Inspection in collective dismissals and in ertes. For this, Díaz intends “to expand the content of the report of the Labor and Social Security Inspection to the motivating causes of the procedures for collective dismissal and suspension and reduction of the working day.”

This means that the inspectors must carry out a more exhaustive evaluation of the causes that the company presents to justify the file and that it can play a determining role if the file is prosecuted. Well, in the face of an unfavorable report from the Inspection, the magistrates may have more tools to consider null a record of collective dismissal. It does not recover the previous administrative authorization that existed before the labor reform of the PP, but it reinforces the margins of the Inspection.