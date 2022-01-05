01/05/2022 at 13:10 CET

Rafa bernardo

With the beginning of the year, CEOE takes stock of the execution to date of the Next Generation EU Funds in Spain, and its evaluation highlights the risks. In addition to the already known reproaches (lack of information, excessive centralization, short deadlines), the employer adds a novelty: neighboring countries, such as Italy and France, can keep investments that could go to Spain because they are more agile in the processing and management of resources from Brussels. A danger, say the employers, that can have “very negative consequences for employment and territorial cohesion”, especially “in those regions with a small number of large companies.”

An estimate that is included in the first Follow-up Report of the Next Generation EU Funds in Spain, prepared by the Office of European Projects of CEOE and that aims to monitor the execution of these resources, propose improvements and give a vision compared to what other European countries are doing; in this edition, France, Italy and Portugal.

France executes more funds

In this sense, the text highlights that France that “at the end of August, the Government of France had committed 47% of the total stimulus package [previsto para 2021] Y 30% disbursed“, that is, more than 29,000 million euros, while in Spain” the August report of the General State Comptroller collects data on spending commitment of approximately 5,000 million euros and, within them, disbursements of 102 “, that is, 2%. In addition, France has “an evaluation committee, with the presence of multiple agents, which issues a periodic monitoring report”, while the Spanish equivalent does not have “the level of detail regarding the execution data of the French report” and prepares it. “An inter-ministerial commission, without the presence of external agents to the Government.”

In the case of Portugal, the amount of the calls amounted to more than 3,592 million euros in 2021, 28% of what is allocated to that country (12,900 million), while in Spain the calls were 9,300 million, 13% of the allocated (69,500 million) Another difference that CEOE detects between Lisbon and Madrid is the “maximum transparency in the publication of updated information” in the former, thanks to the website ‘Recover Portugal’, while in the equivalent portal in Spain ” not all calls and tenders at the regional and local level are found “.

Finally, with regard to Italy, CEOE highlights its “governance system” whereby the territorial allocation of resources “is not determined by criteria set by the different ministries, but is left in the hands of competitive procedures”, while that in Spain “funds have been assigned directly to some Autonomous Communities”.