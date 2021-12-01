12/02/2021 at 00:09 CET

Carlo Ancelotti, coach of Real Madrid, was proud of the struggle and the “commitment” of his players in the moments in which he said, they “lacked quality” against Athletic Club, and celebrated the triumph suffered with which they extend the distance in the LaLiga Santander standings.

“We have played against a good team that has a lot of intensity, they had never lost away from home and came with two more days of rest than us. We have done well in the first half but in the second, if you don’t score the second, you can suffer. and we have failed more passes, “he analyzed at a press conference.

“It is a quality of the team to know how to suffer when it is not capable of playing football as we want. There are other teams that lower their arms when they cannot do what they know. There is a very big commitment and it is not luck to win seven games in a row. I am very satisfied and, I say more, I liked the end more than the first half. We lacked quality but not commitment, we fought, “he added.

Ancelotti acknowledged, who only introduced a change in his starting team despite having announced rotations, that his players ended up leaving an image of fatigue that causes him to value news to face Real Sociedad on Saturday.

“The team has finished tired, we have to analyze it. It is normal when you play against a fresher team, it is normal that it pays at the end a little. I must evaluate it for the next game to make changes,” he admitted.

“We have three games very close without time to rest, I have to think carefully about the decisions to make but the streak is very good and I am very satisfied with everyone, with those who play, those who play for five minutes and those who do not have a minute. The atmosphere in the team is very good, I like it, “he stressed.

Finally, highlighted the moment of Belgian Thibaut Courtois who saved the triumph with his interventions. “He’s doing extraordinary things. I’m not worried, we have to improve defensive aspects because we have suffered from set pieces and we have to do better. We have Courtois, we enjoy him. For us he is the best goalkeeper in the world at the moment.”