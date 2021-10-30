10/30/2021 at 7:16 PM CEST

The capture of wind energy does not necessarily have to be done through large windmills like the ones we are used to seeing. It is, as everyone knows, a solution with high landscape impact and also for birds, due to the great mortality they cause. In addition, these are bulky facilities, the mere transportation of which from the factory to the place where they will be planted generates significant carbon emissions.

This system could have its days numbered if the system that a German company has created and which basically consists of a kind of kite, that remains captive in the ground by means of a cable, and that generates electricity by moving its small propellers thanks to the wind. This electricity is transmitted to a small installation on land through that same cable.

The Kitekrat company assures that it is a technically and economically viable solution both on a small scale (from about 10 Kw) to a very large scale (10 Mw).

For this, approximately ten times less materials would be needed than those used to build conventional wind turbines. Consequently, the costs of the energy produced can be reduced by almost 50% compared to that generated by traditional wind farms.

The system has already been successfully tested and several sets of these kites are about to be installed in and around the city of Munich at the moment.

The flying machine itself consists of a kind of drone-comet that generates energy through eight small rotors. The energy produced by the aircraft is transmitted by a cable to a station located on the ground and connected to the network.

Kitekraft claims that its prototype produces the same energy as the tips of the blades of large windmills with a fraction of the infrastructure that these require.

In addition, this technology is also suitable for use in the sea and other aquatic environments. In those cases, only a floating buoy is required to fulfill the function that the station does on land. In this way, what happens with many offshore wind farms is ruled out: large columns anchored on the seabed, with the consequent environmental damage.

In the case of winds blowing with excess intensity, it is only necessary to lower the kites and store them in a warehouse to avoid damage.

The company plans, in a first phase, deploy your model in ‘squadrons’ of kites on remote islands, where the transport of the infrastructure necessary to set up wind farms is especially expensive and even impossible.

This startup also highlights that the landscape impact of its kites is notably lower than that caused by large towers. In this video you can see how the system works.

As the first large-scale action, it is planned that before the end of this year there will be a pilot facility on the outskirts of Munich, by means of a 20 kw central. However, its objective is to implement plants of 100 kW and 500 kW and even up to 10 Mw in the medium term.

Kitekraft website: https://www.kitekraft.de/

