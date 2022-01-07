01/07/2022 at 18:18 CET

The Endesa League announced this Friday the dates and times of the games postponed in the last days due to the cases of COVID-19 that have affected several teams.

Barcelona, ​​Baxi Manresa and Joventut de Badalona are among the groups affected by the wave of infections suffered by the ACB, and will recover their matches next Sunday, January 16.

They are as follows:

Wednesday January 12

20: 00h Surne Bilbao Basket – Unicaja – Round 15

Saturday january 15

18: 00h Monbus Obradoiro – Surne Bilbao Basket – Round 18

20: 45h Urbas Fuenlabrada – Unicaja – Day 18

Sunday January 16

12: 30h Breogán River – Joventut Badalona – Matchday 11

12: 30h UCAM Murcia – Lenovo Tenerife – Round 16

12: 30h Valencia Basket – Barça – Matchday 18

17: 00h Baxi Manresa – Gran Canaria – Round 18

5:00 p.m. Real Madrid – Casademont Zaragoza – Matchday 18

17: 30h MoraBanc Andorra – Bitci Baskonia – Matchday 18