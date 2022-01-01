01/01/2022

On at 18:06 CET

The expected Endesa League Classic corresponding to the sixteenth day of the Endesa League scheduled for this Sunday, had to be suspended this Saturday after Barça, after performing the mandatory PCR on the components of the template, it gave more positives.

After the hard defeat that Barça suffered on Thursday during their visit to Bitci Baskonia (94-75), the team returned to Barcelona with the intention of preparing for the game against Real Madrid that was to be played this Sunday (18.30) in the middle of the fight for the leadership of the Endesa League.

As usual, 48 hours before the game, All the available squad passed the mandatory PCR on Friday to check the health of the players. And then the surprise jumped.

More positive

The Barça club announced at the stroke of midnight that “Brandon Davies, Nicolás Laprovittola, the coach, Saras Jasikevicius, and three other members of the Barça technical staff have tested positive for covid19, and all are in good condition & rdquor ;, read the statement.

The news that arrived at the edge of the New Year led to a move to the ACB, which early on Saturday announced the postponement of the match due to the cases that accumulated in the Barça team. A new calendar problem for the League.

After the positive of Davies and Laprovittola, Barça currently accumulates five players infected by covid19. The first to fall was Pierre Oriola, followed by Kyle Kuric and Nick Calathes, who were no longer available for the match against Bitci Baskonia. In total nine members of the team, between players and staff.

Madrid recovered troops

The virus attacked Madrid long before Barça and up to 10 players from Pablo Laso’s squad, including a coach, were left out of the last matches. Facing the Classic, the whites had already recovered enough players to be able to play, although now it has been Barça that cannot present itself with enough players.

A complicated situation for the Catalans since they could not play the last two Endesa League games, against BAXI Manresa and MoraBanc Andorra for the cases of covid19. Now the third is added against Madrid and theoretically they should recover one on Tuesday, against BAXI Manresa, that everything points will have to be reprogrammed again.

We will see what happens to the matches to be played that begin to accumulate in the Endesa League, with the classification for the Cup pending until next January 30. In the event that the pending schedule cannot be completed, the top eight teams will count in win-loss percentage up to that point.