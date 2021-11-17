Updated on Wednesday, 17 November 2021 – 20:53

Unions want the system to be “more transparent, fair and motivating” for workers

Bernardo Diaz

The English Court has transmitted this Wednesday to Fasga, Fetico, UGT and CCOO a comprehensive modification of the incentive system for its workers, as reported in a joint statement by the unions, who demand that it be “more transparent, fair and motivating.”

Specifically, this modification, which is part of the framework plan for the management of psychosocial risks for the period from 2022 to 2025, is based on productive reasons, considering the firm chaired by Marta lvarez that after seven years of the previous system, the customer’s purchasing habits have changed, with omnichannel now playing a very important role, as well as organizational due to new work models and the restructuring of the workforce.

In this way, the system that proposes The English Court it is based on individual character, applying to divisions and sales areas and with the elimination of collective systems. In addition, it proposes the elimination of the application of the territorial and seasonal corrective factors, which has a monthly character and is a reordering of the exempt and unique minimum sale for the entire workforce, based on the percentage of the working day of each worker.

It also encourages reviewing the types of incentives of the various UNECOS to adapt them to the reality of the market and to the greater or lesser complexity in the sale of the product, as well as the simplification and reorganization of the current UNECOS reducing their number through a new configuration of sales areas.

After learning about the company’s proposal, the unions have valued “positively” the lines of change proposed by the company, although they will ask at the negotiating table that the elimination of any type of exempt sale is now opened, since it makes it difficult to calculate the incentive system.

They will also try that the new incentive system can be extended to other areas of sale of products and services that are not currently included.

In this way, the unions advocate that this new incentive system be “motivating”, that it be clear and easy to understand so that workers know at all times the amounts they will charge and the effect of their sale on their payroll and that everyone the groups can maintain or enhance their current commissions without causing a negative effect on their motivation in the sale.

Fasga, Fetico, CCOO and UGTE reiterate that they will work to make an incentive system “more transparent, fair and motivating” for the company’s employees.

