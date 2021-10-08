10/08/2021 at 11:54 AM CEST

Spain You already meet the referee for the Nations League final this Sunday at 8:45 p.m. at the San Siro (or Giuseppe Meazza) stadium in Milan, in front of France.

For this match, UEFA has appointed the English referee Anthony Taylor. He will be accompanied in the bands, as assistants, by Gary beswick and Adam Nunn. As fourth official he will act Craig pawson.

In the VAR will be Stuart attwell accompanied by Chris kavanagh and Lee Betts, all English collegiate.

At 39 and after eleven years in the Premier League, the highest category of English football, Taylor He was one of the most recognized referees after the European Championship, but he had to be ruled out due to England’s participation in the final.

Taylor recently led Spain on September 2, on the fourth day of the qualifying phase for the Qatar 2022 World Cup against Sweden.

The match for third place in this Final Four played in Italy, between the host, the ‘azzurra’ and Belgium, on the same day at 3:00 p.m. at the Juventus Stadium in Turin, will be led by the Serbian Srdjan Jovanovi & cacute;, who will have the support in the bands of the also Serbs Uroš Stojkovi & cacute; and Milan Mihajlovi & cacute;. As fourth official he will act Novak Simovi & cacute;.

In the VAR, as main, it will repeat Chris kavanagh, Accompanied by Lee Betts, who will also play two games that Sunday. Both English will have the help of the Dutch Pol van boekel.