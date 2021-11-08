Yesterday the sad news about the death of Enrique Rocha was released. The actor was one of the most important and respected names on Mexican television, and he went down in history thanks to the villains he gave life to; especially that of The privilege of loving. The interpreter was 81 years old and his death was due to natural causes, although no further details are known about his last hours. Immediately, the most important Mexican television networks and the various specialized media recalled his career and lamented the loss of one of the greats.

Rocha took her first steps on television with a role in The lie, created by Enrique Alonso. From this point on, his physique, his tone of voice and how easily he imposed himself on the rest of the cast made him perfect for the roles of cruel and ruthless villains. In fact, his work in this regard was recognized with the award TV and novels for Best Villain, which he won twice, in 1999 and 2003. Of course, his particular voice also made him successfully venture into the world of dubbing with The Jungle Book – 95%, where he voiced the panther Bagheera, who was played in the original version by Ben Kingsley.

At the moment no details have been given about the funeral or any other service that the family has planned, but sources close to it say that the decision will be made known to the national media soon. On the morning show TODAY (via Yahoo!), his close friend and actor, Juan Ferrara He explained that he heard the news because various media bombarded him with questions about the event. At first, he believed it was a joke, but later his death was confirmed:

What Emilio Cárdenas, a friend too, told me, told me that he went to bed and that he no longer woke up. In other words, as they say, he had the death of the just. Slept without pain, without having a bad time. It was very unexpected.

Cristian Rocha, son of the actor, also spoke on the same program (via Yahoo!), and took the opportunity to thank his father’s fans:

The truth has been quite complicated, it caught us by surprise, and well, nothing, I was seeing this morning the tribute that they are doing to him and it is very much appreciated.

[…] Something that my dad had and you and good Ferrara mentioned is that he was always a happy person, who knew how to keep his distance, divide his professional life with his family life, his intimate life, and I think that’s why no one speaks ill of him , that’s what I love.

How could it be otherwise, other celebrities also spoke out about the loss:

With deep pain. I learn of the sensitive death of a great lord. I carry it in my heart. Actor, companion, a gentleman in every sense of the word. Rest in peace. #EnriqueRocha. 💔 – Erika Buenfil. (@ebuenfil) November 8, 2021

Actors of the famous soap opera Rebel They also posted memories and comments about Rocha:

Goodbye Rochón 🥃 – Alfonso Herrera (@ponchohd) November 8, 2021

What a fortune to have met you … Goodbye, dear Rochon. 🥃 pic.twitter.com/nNrm6QYlxl – Anahi (@Anahi) November 8, 2021

Until always dear Rochon 🙌🏼I will always remember our intense talks, your advice and stories that always had wisdom and humor and your “wiskol” we love you and we will always remember you 😢❤️🙏🏻 a hug to heaven pic.twitter.com/RqDwymjecu – Dulce Maria (@DulceMaria) November 8, 2021

The leading actress Maria Sorté He sent his condolences to the actor’s family:

My dear Enrique Rocha, a very professional and extremely funny colleague, has passed away. I send my condolences to his family and friends and I ask God to grant them that strength that surpasses all understanding so that they may soon find peace and comfort. Rest in peace. 🌷 pic.twitter.com/BP4Pxkgzad – María Sorté (@msorteoficial) November 8, 2021

What sadness gives me the departure of Enrique Rocha #Rochon, great actor and human being. I will miss having a whiskey 🥃 – andrea noli (@andreanoli) November 8, 2021

All of us who lived with Enrique Rocha at some point are sad at this time. My sympathies and condolences friends, friends, colleagues, colleagues and executives. It is not idle to emphasize that Televisa is in mourning. Rochón: master! – RENE FRANCO (@ReneFranco) November 8, 2021

Rest in peace dear Enrique Rocha! 🙏✨ – José Ron (@ JoseRon3) November 8, 2021

At the moment! They announce the unfortunate death of the first actor #EnriqueRocha at 81 years of age. It was characterized by giving life to the great villains of the small screen. pic.twitter.com/4sAJ89Ma2n – JavierPozaInforma (@pozainforma) November 8, 2021

I remember the day I met Enrique Rocha. I was on the floor showing rap steps. He couldn’t believe seeing the greatest villain in the novels doing that. Pure fun and joy. Thanks for everything, Rochón. – Gaby Platas (@gabyplatas) November 8, 2021

Cristian Rocha He assured that he learned from his father that he should be good to everyone, and that he should keep a prudent distance between the world of show business and that of family. It is true that Enrique Rocha He was never in the media for any gossip about his private life and was really reserved even with the projects he had on the doorstep. His son commented:

He was always a person very attached to his family, to me, to my children, to my wife, but he always tried not to be so much in contact with the part of the show business, as he suddenly did not like to explain everything so much What happened in his daily life, he was more professional in that part and the truth is that I would not know more than to say more that he is an excellent father and my best friend, and that I will miss him very much as well as my family.

