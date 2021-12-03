12/02/2021 at 20:40 CET

Goals

This season the goal is being the undisputed territory of Real Madrid. It is the team that has scored the most goals. He has 35 goals, which generates an average of 2.33 goals per game. In addition to being the team that has lost the fewest games together with Atlético.

However, Real Sociedad has scored a total of 19 goals, which places it in eighth position in LaLiga in this regard. To see the difference, score 1.23 goals per game. One less than whites every 90 minutes! The key for the Basques is that they make very profitable every goal they score because they receive very little. Goal attempts

Real Madrid is the team that shoots the most, the one that shoots the most on goal and the one that achieves the most goals per shot. This criterion is key to understanding, also, why it is a team that achieves so many goals. Not only does it finish off a lot, but it also transforms effectively, for its part, in these criteria Real is not in the Top 5 of LaLiga.

xG, Expected Goals

As you already know, the xG measures the probability that a shot ends in a goal, its dangerousness. On this metric we study that Real Madrid is having a lot of success in front of goal. He is transforming occasions that do not normally end up being a goal. He should have scored 26 goals and has scored 35. A huge difference, the whites are plugged in!

However, Real has scored one less goal than the dangerousness of their chances estimated. That is to say, his success is being less, but very equitable with his goals.

Goals against

The main difference comes here, because Real compensates for scoring little with their defensive strength. It is the team that receives the fewest goals, together with Sevilla and Athletic Club. He has conceded 11 goals, which is 0.7 per game, they do not even know against.

However, in this criterion we see that the whites are a more regulated team in this regard. They have conceded 15 goals, just one per game.

xGA, Expected Goals Against, One of the Keys!

We can also measure how the rival forwards have performed against our protagonists today. And we confirm that both defenses are one of the keys since both teams – Real Sociedad and Real Madrid – have been given chances with more danger than they have actually scored, that is, they have more xG against the goals they have actually scored. received. Of course, here we have to highlight two porterazos.

Goal

We can not only talk about the xG against to measure the goalkeepers, another key. We have to go a step further and thanks to another advanced metric we confirm that both Alex Remiro and Thibaut Courtois have stopped dangerous occasions that under normal conditions could have ended in a goal against.

They are two of the five goalkeepers with the highest percentage of stops. And Remiro is the goalkeeper with the highest percentage of clean sheets of a team in LaLiga.

For these and many other reasons, we are sure of the great game that we will see!

