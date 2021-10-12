In all sports, the number one is the aspiration and the objective, the summit that everyone yearns for, the mark that certifies the triumph and the passage to history. The accumulation of numbers one, therefore, gives luster to a competition, and in that aspect the Estrella Damm NA Andalusia Masters held from October 14 to 17 in the Real Club Valderrama it is very well served.

To begin with, the main sporting reference of this test of the European tour valid for the Race to Dubai is Jon rahm, world number one, first Spanish champion of the US Open, bulwark of the European team in the Ryder cup and called to break many more barriers in the history of golf. On the other hand, the Estrella Damm NA Andalusia Masters It is also the circuit tournament with the highest amount of prizes of the six that are held in 2021 in Spain, and it is also the first golf competition to be recognized by the Government of Spain as an event of exceptional public interest.

The venue that hosts the test, the beautiful and careful Real Club Valderrama, joins the list of merits with its record as the Spanish course that has hosted the most European Tour tournaments in the history of this circuit, with a total of 26 plus the spectacular 1997 Ryder Cup in which the European team led by Seve Ballesteros beat a powerful American team led by Tiger Woods. Of course, the Sanroqueño club occupies that desired number one as the best Spanish course in the rankings of the most prestigious specialized publications, and the unanimous praise of the golfers who pass through the tournament support this consideration.

This year, in addition, the tournament roster has another number one, Santiago Tarrío, undisputed leader of the order of merit of the Challenge Tour after adding two victories and nine top tens throughout the year and with a guaranteed card for the European Tour 2022.

Doing a quick analysis of the cast of the test we find an overwhelming figure: 90 of the 126 participants in the tournament are winners in the European tour and 17 of the golfers who will face Valderrama have won on the circuit in 2021, starting with Rafa Cabrera Bello, recent champion of the Spanish Open. In addition, 20 golfers from the team have defended the European pavilion in the Ryder cup, 25 of them are among the 50 best players in the Race to Dubai 2021, and eleven are among the top hundred in the world ranking.

All these factors will undoubtedly contribute to the fans enjoying a unique show this week at the Real Club Valderrama in this seventh edition of the Estrella Damm NA Andalucía Masters, the top of golf in our country.

Tickets are already on sale to enjoy Jon Rahm and the rest of the players who will attend this year’s edition of the Estrella Damm NA Andalucía Masters, and the flexibility of the offer allows you to choose between individual accesses for each day, season tickets four days or passes for the weekend, with preferential rates for children under 14 years of age, federated or people with reduced mobility.

