09/17/2021 at 5:00 PM CEST

Si just over two years ago the Estrella Damm NA Andalucía Masters embarked on a new path with renewed vigor thanks to the incorporation of Estrella Damm into its sponsorship, the Mediterranean beer made with 100% natural ingredients, It could be said that the 2021 edition represents a new leap in quality.

Three fundamental factors make it already a reference appointment: the presence in its remarkable roster of the number one in the world, the Spanish Jon Rahm, the return of the public to the Real Club Valderrama and the determined support of all public entities and institutions (led by the Junta de Andalucía) and private companies that support this European Tour tournament that will be held from October 14 to 17 at the emblematic Sanroqueño club.

All parties involved decided to keep the test on the calendar in a difficult year, 2020, despite the covid pandemic, and the commitment they demonstrated at the time is now rewarded with the possibility of once again offering a unique show to fans around the world.

Great harmony between all the organizers

The harmony between the organizations that promote and support the tournament was perceived in the presentation held on Thursday in Madrid, where the attendees had the opportunity to listen to the representatives of a Estrella Damm NA Andalucía Masters that has three million euros in prizes, the highest figure of the appointments that the European Tour has had this year in Spain, and that it has been declared an event of exceptional public interest by the Government of Spain.

The stage for this return, the Real Club Valderrama, an unbeatable venue that has already hosted 25 European Tour events and a historic Ryder Cup in which Seve Ballesteros captained the European team to victory. Fulfilling all the requirements set by the health authorities, the very careful streets of the Sotogrande route will once again be crossed by a loyal and knowledgeable public in this seventh edition of the championship.

“We are very excited and I want to thank Estrella Damm and the Junta de Andalucía for being our sponsors and friends in this project. Valderrama is going to be a first class venue for the great champions who come, like Jon Rahm, number one and winner of the US Open. We want it to be a tough but fair course, and for the good shot to be rewarded & rdquor ;, indicated the president of Valderrama, Nuno de Brito e Cunha.

Estrella Damm’s commitment

“Looking to the future, we, Estrella Damm and the Junta de Andalucía have a commitment: this tournament has to go further. The situation between the European Tour and the PGA Tour has changed and, although I cannot see the future, they have taken a very important step in their relationship. There is no reason why golf should not have a world circuit & mldr; and there are going to be very big tournaments in Europe. If I had to bet my money, I’d bet Valderrama will be on the front lines & rdquor ;, he said.

Manuel Muñoz highlighted the importance of the Estrella Damm NA Andalucía Masters in the promotional, tourism and sports strategy of the Junta de Andalucía. “Andalusia has once again become the center of golf in Europe thanks to two reasons: firstly, the magnificent Valderrama course, one of the best in Europe, and the collaboration of Estrella Damm, our friend with whom we have been working for so many years. together.

For his part, Jorge Villavecchia, CEO of Damm, wanted to highlight the close ties between his company and sport since its foundation, both in the male and female spheres, and the role played by major sporting events such as the Estrella Damm NA Andalucía Masters in the internationalization of the brand.

First level European tournament

“For the third consecutive year, Estrella Damm will be alongside the great golf stars and all their followers in the incomparable setting of the Real Club Valderrama. A tournament of which we are especially proud to bear the name of our flagship brand, and together with which we will continue to work to place it at the top of the international golf scene. Our commitment to the Estrella Damm Andalucía Masters only reinforces Damm’s commitment to golf, sport and society & rdquor ;, added Villavecchia.ç

The Estrella Damm NA Andalucía Masters, a European Tour tournament that is part of the decisive leg of the Race to Dubai 2021, will feature a spectacular international squad led by Jon Rahm, current world number one, first Spanish winner of the US Open and recently awarded the PGA Player of the Year from the PGA of America, as well as the Vardon Trophy and Byron Nelson Award for the player with the lowest hitting average in the 2020-21 PGA Tour season.

Strengthens the roster of the competition Rafa Cabrera Bello, three times winner on the European Tour and member of the European team that played the Ryder Cup in 2016. The Gran Canaria returns to Real Club Valderrama after shining at the Spanish Open held at this club in 2016 and becoming one of the main bastions of Spanish golf in the last decade.

