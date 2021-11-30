Well they say that love should not be afraid of, and that has been shown on more than one occasion by one of the most important celebrities in the world, Jennifer López, because at 52 years of age, she continues to believe in love.

Throughout her life, the “Diva from the Bronx” has had to face infidelity and heartbreak, but that has not erased the illusion of finding her better half, and her relationship with Ben Affleck proves it.

Related news

JLo is just over two months away from hitting theaters with her most recent film entitled, “Marry Me”, alongside Maluma and Owen Wilson, and it is undoubtedly one of the roles that describes her the most.

It is no secret to anyone that the singer’s heart has been one of the most sought after in the industry, but only three have reached the altar with her, and two others have dared to propose to her.

The singer has not taken her finger off the line and looking for the love of her life. Photo: IG / jlo

Like Tom Brady; JLo has carried one of the greatest promises in the world five times in his hand and they have also been one of the most expensive jewels among celebrities.

Ojani Noa

The first to arrive at the altar with the famous singer was Ojani Noa in 1997, and the hole that would seal their love with a pear-shaped diamond, which was valued at 100,000 dollars.

The couple was together for only 11 months. Photo: .

However, the love between them lasted only 11 months, after the singer had to engage in a legal battle to protect her privacy and prevent some details of her personal life from being revealed by her ex-husband.

Cris Judd

Three years later, the singer once again believed in love and decided to unite her life with that of the dancer Cris Judd, as the love between them blossomed in the video for “Love Don’t Cost a Thing.”

A new opportunity came for the singer. Photo: .

The love between them was signed with a beautiful ring that was rumored to have a value of one million dollars, as it was an emerald cut stone that the singer wore with great enthusiasm, but only nine months later they separated.

Ben affleck

Well they say that you get to know the love of your life at the wrong time, and that’s how it happened with Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck.

Their romantic celebrity story began in early 2000, quickly establishing themselves as the couple of the moment, so no one was surprised by their engagement shortly after he appeared in the “Jenny from the Block” video.

Many fans hope that the wedding plans will continue. Photo: .

The interpreter of “Batman” proposed to the singer with a beautiful engagement ring valued at 2.5 million dollars, but they never made it to the altar, so many fans hope that now that they are together again the wedding will take place .

And it is that it has been rumored that the current relationship of the stars is going from strength to strength, because the ring that he gave her years ago, he still has it, and it is about six-carat Harry Winston diamonds.

Marc Anthony

One of the longest and most stable relationships the actress had was with the father of her children, the singer of Puerto Rican origin, Marc Anthony, and they arrived at the altar in 2004, shortly after she broke up with Affleck.

The marriage between the singers lasted 10 years together. Photo: .

The salsa singer proposed to JLo with a large and expensive ring also by Harry Winston, which was made up of 8.5-carat blue diamonds, and its value was around four million dollars.

It is worth mentioning that the couple lasted 10 years together, and their family was consecrated with the arrival of the twins, Max and Emme; however, in 2014 they divorced but have a fairly close relationship.

Alex Rodriguez

Since 2017, the singer had a relationship with former baseball player Alex Rodríguez, immediately positioning herself as the perfect image of a happy couple.

And it was in 2019 that they got engaged, as Alex proposed to her on the seashore of The Bahamas, with a beautiful ring that is around five million dollars.

The relationship between the two ended due to rumors of infidelity from ARod. Photo: IG / arod

It is a large 15-20 carat emerald diamond that the singer wore in her photos and videos on social networks.

Follow the Herald USA on Google news, Go ahead CLICK HERE