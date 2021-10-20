The indie developer ACE Team and Good shepherd entertainment have officially announced The Eternal Cylinder. This unique survival adventure game in the galaxy, starring a gigantic rolling cylinder of death.

You can see the trailer in the following LINK.

The Eternal Cylinder offers you a herd of adorable and strange creatures called Trebhums for you to control in a surreal alien world where all life must face the threat of … the Cylinder, a gargantuan rolling structure of ancient origin that crushes everything in its place! He passed! In this huge world with real-time environmental destruction, you’ll discover exotic landscapes, deadly predators, and organic exploration puzzles and challenges.

Your Trebhums start at the bottom of the food chain, but can eat a variety of flora and fauna to evolve with dozens of new attributes and abilities to overcome obstacles and escape danger. These mutations add up, allowing your pack to grow with a range of emergent skill combos and creature skins for different play opportunities.

Main features of the game:

Explore an unforgettable alien world. Traverse a beautiful world populated with new sights and never-before-seen species around every corner.

Unique mutation system. Your Trebhums start at the bottom of the food chain, but can eat various foods to mutate and unlock new powers. Experiment to find new game possibilities. There are more than 50 unique mutations to discover.

Four diverse biomes to discover. Explore multiple dynamic ecosystems, each with its own unique characteristics and creatures to reveal, from tiny beings to skyscraper-sized leviathans.

Build your own Trebhum family. Develop a herd of cute creatures that you can switch between at any time. Find and rescue more of your siblings to expand your family even more.

Solve ancient mysteries. Discover a wide variety of challenging puzzles that you must solve and overcome.

Guided history exploration. Experience a deep and absorbing story with themes of family and family and heredity as you explore this vast alien world.

The special physical editions of the game for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One include a exclusive 28-page Survivor’s Handbook which details valuable survival tips and provides information on the many strange creatures in the game. These physical editions will hit stores on November 19th and they can already be booked.