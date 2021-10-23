10/23/2021 at 9:42 AM CEST

Sunday October 23, 2011. 16.00 local time (10.00 in Spain). Sepang Circuit. Malaysian MotoGP Grand Prix. The sports world is about to witness a sad image that motorcycling fans will long remember on their retina. The race begins. Tension in the first round. Grouped platoon. The usual thing in the races of the highest category of the sport of two wheels.

First step for goal. Follow the fight. Overtaking over and over again. The riders follow curves until they reach number 11 on the Asian track. And then the most unexpected happens. The image that no one would have wanted to have to witness.The accident

Marco Gresini’s team’s 58th Honda loses traction as it exits the turn. The brave Italian driver Marco Simoncelli, who was in fourth position, tries to hold her to avoid the fall. The machine returns to the center of the asphalt. Colin Edwards and Valentino Rossi arrive at full speed from behind, unable to avoid the impact. A body lies inert on the asphalt. The helmet is thrown off by the force of the impact. The entire paddock is silent.

The ambulance was not long in arriving and the assistance services did their best, but the wounds of the tall Alpine pilot were excessively serious. Incompatible with life. Less than an hour later, the tragic outcome was confirmed.

The pilot

Born in the town of Cattolica, in northern Italy, Simoncelli would have turned 25 just three months after the accident. At such a young age, he had already made his mark on the motorcycling world championship, rapidly climbing categories since his debut in 2002 and reaching MotoGP the season before the ill-fated event.

To his credit, true star numbers: 14 Grand Prix wins, a title of world champion of the extinct 250cc category -win in 2008 from the Spanish Álvaro Bautista-, two podiums and two pole positions in his short career in MotoGP and a podium in his only appearance in the World Superbike Championship.

His controversies

Simoncelli was a charismatic pilot with an eternal smile, with a iconic image inside the ‘paddock’. Its great height – above 1.80, something atypical among the highest level pilots – and its curly mane they made him a symbol. It was the image of the different pilot. Different. The image of the one who always applied the philosophy of having fun on the track and being capable of what others cannot.

However, this way of being and behaving caused him controversy with other rivals on numerous occasions. In each curve he risked like the most, sometimes coming into contact with other mounts. That was suffered in the intermediate category with special incidence by the Spaniards Álvaro Bautista and Héctor Barberá. Too Dani Pedrosa and Jorge Lorenzo after their arrival in the queen class. Marco put Race Direction in trouble, who sanctioned him several times with penalties that his rivals always considered scarce.

The legacy

Ten years after the accident, Marco Simoncelli is still very present in everything that surrounds the sport of two wheels. As a tribute, the organization of the world championship decided withdraw your number 58, and the Misano circuit adopted its name as part of its official name.

Another consequence of the unfortunate event was the increase in safety in motorcycling races. From the equipment of the pilots to the protections of the circuits they faced notable improvements, and the work of the Security Commission created just a few years earlier, it gained even more weight in the championship. MotoGP was never the same again.

For his part, the father of ‘Macio’, Paolo Simoncelli, continued to be linked to the sport that his son loved so much, creating in 2017 A team of Moto3 called SIC58, in a name that adopts the initials with which the championship identified his son and the number of his bib. Currently, the squad competes with the French Lorenzo Fellon and the Japanese Tatsuki Suzuki in the lower category and with the Italian Mattia Casadei in the MotoE electrics class.

In addition, the Gresini team continued its journey in the highest category after the hard blows that resulted in the deaths of Daijiro kato in 2003 and Marco Simoncelli himself, although in this decade none of his top flight riders has managed to equal or exceed the second place achieved by ‘Macio’ in the race at Phillip Island a week before his death. The tragedy, however, did not cease in his environment, since just a few months ago the founder and director of the team himself, the two-time world champion Fausto Gresini He died at age 60 from Covid-19. A new blow, honored on the track with the podium of Aleix Espargaró at Silverstone. Sport and competition advance and his memory will last.