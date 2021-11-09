The Eternals becomes the best Marvel debut in 2021 | Instagram

They have recently announced that The Eternals has swept the world box office despite the bad comments regarding the film and in addition to the parts that hid the LGBT scenes, something that undoubtedly bothered the fans quite a bit.

This is how The Eternals is now the second best premiere of 2021 and the best debut of Marvel studios so far this year, grossing more than $ 161 million in its weekend in theaters.

The film of the new superhero team has divided critical opinions, being for some one of the worst adaptations, while for others it comes to refresh what has been seen before.

Even with cwnsura in some countries due to its LGBT scenes, the movie has topped the box office on its opening weekend and likely dethroned Venom 2 from the top.

The film “Eternals” raised more than 60 million dollars in its opening weekend in the United States, figures not so encouraging in that territory.

However and in what corresponds to the world box office, the film of the celestials swept with more than $ 161 million, thus being the second best debut of the year and only below Venom 2.

It should be noted that this is the best result, in terms of revenue, that Marvel has had since the beginning of the pandemic and far surpassing other titles such as Shang Chi, Cruella and Fast and Furious.

In addition, a diverse range of celebrities nengalana the film directed by Chloé Zhao, the first woman to win the Oscar for Best Director.

Thena (Angelina Jolie) Ikaris (Richard Madden) Ajak (Salma Hayek) Kingo (Kumail Nanjiani) Makkari (Lauren Ridloff) Phastos (Brian Tyree Henry) Sprite (Lia McHugh), Gilgamesh (Don Lee) Druig (Barry Keoghan) Sersi (Gemma Chan) Karun (Harish Patel)

At the moment the film can be seen in theaters since its premiere in the middle of last week, available in Mexican territory and in both languages.

Also, one of the surprises of The Eternals is the introduction of Salma Hayek to the UCM, highlighting the diversity in the mouse house and the new direction they will take for phase 4.

In fact, recently the Mexican actress gave a very moving interview recounting how they contacted her to participate as the leader in said film, an achievement that she never thought she would have in her career.