PABLO R. SUANZES

Correspondent

Brussels

Updated on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 – 18:57

Avoid, for the umpteenth time, Moncloa’s attempts at an aggressive proposal warning of “risks” and questioning whether an alternative market would be more efficient or cheaper in the long term

The President of the Government, Pedro Snchez, in Madrid.Javi Martinez WORLD

They have said it the good way, the best and almost the bad. In public and in private, in groups and alone, in a room and at press conferences, they have even put it in writing several times, but the Government of Pedro Sánchez does not understand it or does not want to understand it. Spain continues to insist on a drastic and revolutionary solution at the European level to face the rise in electricity bills, but its partners and the European institutions are not for the job, they have told it that there is no way that this is going to happen. and they no longer know how to transmit it.

This Tuesday, the energy ministers of the 27 have seen each other in Luxembourg for an extraordinary Council motivated by the electricity situation and the pressure of capitals such as Madrid. The idea was to start working immediately to give shape to the guidelines set by the Heads of State and Government last week, who have invited the Commission and the ministers to develop joint proposals and continue to advance solutions for the European Council that will take place in December.

Spain, insistent, came to the meeting with a ‘non-paper’, a very aggressive position paper, in which it asked its colleagues and the European Commission that, given that they are not ready for a Copernican turn at the community level, allow at least those who want to go separately to be bold, even going so far as to ask for the green light to be able to intervene alone in the pricing mechanism. Not something structural, but temporary. “Allow each country to adapt the formation of the price of electricity to its specific situation, due to the mix, the sources and the level of interconnection”, which in the case of the Iberian Peninsula is especially low, the document requests. But the answer, once again, has been no.

Eleven countries from the center, the north and the Baltic have said it, led by Germany and the Netherlands in a blunt document that warns that they are against “ad hoc” changes and reforms of the electricity market that have cost so much to build. And against generating expectations that are impossible to meet. “The Spanish Government is overpromising saying that joint gas purchases will solve the crisis. What will solve the crisis are investments in long-term efficiency. What Spain needs most are interconnections, “Luxembourg Minister Claude Turmes said on Tuesday.” I don’t think we should set too high expectations on measures at the EU level because we can’t influence world prices for coal, gas. and oil, “warned the German Andreas Feicht.” We do not believe that we should adopt measures too hasty, which will actually lead to higher prices in the long term or could undermine our climate objectives, “he said.

Something like this also said the European Energy Commissioner, Kadri simson, after reading the Spanish proposals and the words of the Secretary of State, Sara Aagesen, who attended the meeting instead of Vice President Ribera, who was in Madrid at the Council of Ministers. “It is not very clear how a system with prices for different energy sources could work in practice and if it could be a better alternative to the system as it is designed now,” Simson said in a hearing after the conclusion of the Luxembourg meeting. “A change in the current model can generate a risk to market predictability, competitiveness and the transition to green energy,” the commissioner insisted, making a fiery defense of the system that Moncloa criticizes so much. For her, her boss and a majority of countries, the current model allows an adequate balance between supply and demand and “guarantee security of supply”, preventing “risk situations such as blackouts”.

The message could not be clearer. Spain, in one of the most combative strategies it has employed in the EU in the last decade at least, does not surrender to evidence or defeats. He knows that the appetite is very low (France, Greece, Portugal, the Czech Republic or Hungary support the general idea and some of the proposals) that the opposition is already fierce, but he continues to press until he tries to find a fissure that allows him to cut the escalation of prices. If the Commission is not going to address a regulatory change, if the marginalist system is not going to be changed, if it is not going to introduce caps on the price of megawatt hours or prevent speculation, at least it wants it to be approved, temporarily and for extraordinary circumstances, a permit for some countries to do so. It is more than delicate, but the thesis of Sánchez and Ribera is that the Stability Pact was also sacred, but when an unprecedented crisis arrived, he put himself into an induced coma, allowing almost unlimited spending to the States. And they want something similar.

The refusal is angering, offending, surprising and despairing the Spanish Executive, according to the day and the tone. “It doesn’t make much sense,” Aagesen said about the criticism and position of the 11 countries mentioned and defending the absurdity of acting “in isolation.” Madrid has assured its partners that in any case it will be a “temporary” solution as long as prices remain prohibitive. And that in any case they are waiting for the result of the investigation, or study, that the community institutions and agencies are going to make of the system to find faults and possible margins for improvement.

The European refusal is also reaching one of the few areas in which Spain had received some support, the idea of ​​a joint purchase and storage of gas to thus regulate prices at times of greatest volatility. The suggestion, which was already on the European board in 2000 or 2010, is included in the ‘toolbox’ that Brussels presented two weeks ago, but there was no reference to it in the document of conclusions of the Summit of the week pass. “You have to study the pros and cons, because there are many problems to take into account,” Commissioner Simson said today. “Who will pay for the transportation of the gas or its storage. We are going to see what all the countries say to find out who is willing to participate in a voluntary system,” he said.

The repeated ‘no’ is not unusual in negotiations that profoundly affect one country but not all equally; The Commission is used to it and Spain has some experience as well. The high political profile that is being given to this is novel, because usually done more discreetly at the diplomatic levelBut the strategy is not necessarily stubborn. Insisting even when it seems that it collides with a wall, sometimes unexpected gaps emerge, which do not revolutionize but allow small victories. But also, when a country, and one of the Big Four, insists so much on something vital, it cannot leave empty. The debate is still open and variables can come out, such as that of energy interconnections, via France. There the Commission can push much more than before to help and compensate our country.

Is Sanchez willing to go alone to the end, to the last consequences? The Commission is now continuing to analyze the battery of measures put in place by Spain and which have generated an aggressive lobbying reaction on the part of the companies that have seen their profits compromised, but also by those that are calling all the offices urging that the institutions declare these steps illegal, so that no one else will follow suit. Moncloa can get some weight in that fight. “What Spain puts as a priority before looking for a second option is for Europe to react to this proposal and work on it,” said Secretary of State Aagesen, lukewarmly outlining the idea of ​​going to the crash in case of not getting anything of what asks.

