The European Commission (EC) will take Spain to the Court of Justice of the European Union for not having adopted sufficient measures to combat nitrate pollution, as reported on Thursday by the Community Executive. This compound is widely used in both agriculture and livestock and is at the origin of many environmental problems.

The Commission considers that the efforts of the Spanish authorities to date have been “unsatisfactory and insufficient & rdquor;according to a statement.

Brussels recalled that it already sent a formal notification letter to Spain in November 2018 and a reasoned opinion in June 2020 for non-compliance with the requirements of the Nitrates Directive.

“Despite some limited progress, Spain still has to take additional measures to avoid eutrophication throughout the country, since the measures put in place to date have failed to achieve the objectives of the Directive& rdquor ;, noted the EC.

Furthermore, the Spanish authorities should “review and continue to designate areas vulnerable to nitrates in seven regions (Castilla y León, Extremadura, Galicia, Balearic Islands, Canary Islands, Madrid and Valencian Community)& rdquor ;.

Likewise, Brussels asks to include all the mandatory elements necessary in the action programs for five regions (Aragon, Castilla-La Mancha, Castilla y León, Extremadura and Madrid) and to adopt additional measures for the four regions where the measures implemented have been insufficient to achieve the objectives of the Nitrates Directive (Aragon, Castilla-La Mancha, Castilla y León and Murcia).

The 1991 Nitrates Directive obliges Member States to monitor their waters and identify the populations affected or likely to be affected by pollution caused by nitrates of agricultural origin.

The objective is to prevent nitrates from agricultural sources from contaminating ground and surface waters and promoting the use of good agricultural practices.

Excessive levels of nitrates can damage freshwater and the marine environment through a process known as “eutrophication & rdquor ;, which It promotes the overgrowth of algae that suffocates other life forms and kills fish in lakes and rivers.

Countries are also required to designate areas of land that flow into these waters as nitrate vulnerable zones and to establish appropriate action programs to prevent and reduce nitrate pollution.

Brussels recalled that the European Green Deal aims to achieve zero pollution, for the benefit of public health, the environment and climate neutrality.

An example of the damage caused by nitrates is the Mar Menor, in Murcia, where the large number of illegal crops located in the surroundings of the lagoon use fertilizers rich in nitrates that end up going to the marine environment, seriously polluting it and altering the habitat.

However, this is not the only case, as many other heavily agricultural sites experience the same situation. The large cattle farms are also the source of nitrates that pollute the subsoil.

WWF and ANSE demand measures from the Government

Faced with this situation, the WWF entities and the Asociación Naturalista del Sureste (ANSE) have urged the Spanish Government to adopt rapid measures to end the uncontrolled proliferation of nitrates.

«Nitrate contamination is a great forgotten and widespread problem in Spain, caused by incorrect agricultural fertilizer practices. A fact that is aggravated because industrial livestock eliminates its manure and slurry, which are very rich in nitrogen, through direct dumping on the fields of work, “both organizations say in a joint statement.

“For the moment, no administration has wanted to put a stop to it, as it demands actions to avoid contamination at source. Between them, establish a macrofarm decommissioning plan, instead of proposals focused on the purification of contaminated water “, they add.

In addition, this problem directly affects human health, as nitrates accumulate in aquifers, which are strategic water reserves for populations in times of drought, as well as the main source of supply for many towns and cities, they warn.

On the other hand, a large number of wetlands depend for their good environmental status on groundwater inputs. Nitrate pollution in these waters degrades them through a eutrophication process that consumes oxygen and affects the entire ecosystem. In fact, it can lead to the massive death of fish, as has happened in the Mar Menor lagoon.

This is affecting other protected high-value wetlands, such as Las Tablas de Daimiel and the rivers that feed from the Arenales aquifer in the middle Douro basin, for example. All these systems are fed by currently overexploited and polluted aquifers, and in them the pressure from the expansion of intensive agriculture is increasing.

