The Minister of Inclusion, Social Security and Migrations, José Luis Escrivá, has affirmed that the extension of the period for calculating pensions is not something that Brussels has requested of Spain, but is part of the commitments acquired by the Government in the Recovery Plan.

“I do not understand the controversy. To me it looks like a summer snake that started a year ago Pablo Iglesias and that is coming out from time to time “, the minister has indicated in statements to RNE collected by Europa Press.

Escrivá explained that in the recommendations of the Toledo Pact It was requested that the new realities of the labor market and the existence of “more volatile races”, where the last years of trading are not always the best.

“We estimate that for 30% of workers their last years are not the best”, The minister has indicated, who has added that the current system is designed for “linear careers”, where theoretically one is improving their contributions as they become older.

“Now this is no longer the case and we have to make a more equitable system and we will do that with the social agents in 2022. In some cases, It will be necessary to consider extending the calculation period, but not necessarily, a system could be made to choose the best years listed (…) But there is nothing new, “said the minister.

Recommendations of the Toledo Pact

Thus, and following the recommendations of the Toledo Pact, This measure was included in the Recovery Plan (component 30) within the framework of the second leg of the pension reform that will be discussed with the social agents from 2022.

Escrivá has “flatly” denied that assessing the extension of the period for calculating pensions for certain professional careers is aimed at reduce pension spending, since what is sought is to make the system “more equitable” and to improve the situation of workers whose last years of contributions “do not favor” when calculating their pension. “It’s about modernizing and improving the system. I’ve been talking about this for a year and I always say the same thing”, Escrivá has insisted.

The minister has further assured that “does not see problems or care” that may arise problems in the coalition government regarding this matter, because it is a measure contemplated in the Recovery Plan that “the entire Government has assumed”, which has been discussed “for a long time” and that Brussels “has found it great.”