12/09/2021 at 09:04 CET

The European Union reached this Thursday a provisional political agreement to extend until 2032 the end of “roaming“(roaming), in such a way that calls or consumption of Mobile data when you travel to another EU country you will still not have cost overruns, as has been the case since June 2017, when the current regulations came into force.

It was then decided to review the initiative after five years and the agreement reached today by the community institutions It will allow Europeans to continue using the mobile phone under the same conditions contracted in their tariff, even if they are in another EU country.

In addition, citizens will have the right to surf the internet with the same speed that they have contracted in their country of residence, if there are networks available, something that currently does not always happen, because according to the European Commission, 33% of consumers have had a poorer quality when traveling abroad.

People traveling to another EU country will also have the right to access for free to the emergency services, either through a call or by sending a text message, and they should be given the option of sending their location.

The pact reached between the European Commission, the Council of the EU (the Member States) and the European Parliament, which has yet to be formally ratified, obliges the mobile phone operators to inform travelers of the extra costs they could pay if they call customer service numbers, for example airlines or insurance companies.

“Spend the holidays in Greece, Austria or Bulgaria. Visit clients or suppliers in Italy or Estonia. Traveling abroad without having to worry about phone bills is a tangible part of the EU single market experience for all Europeans. Today we not only make sure that this experience continues, but we are updating it: better quality, better services, even more transparency “, said the European Commissioner for the Internal Market, Thierry Breton.

The agreement also contemplates the review of the wholesale prices that the operators pay each other. every time a tourist uses your network.

That cost will have a cap of 2 euros per gigabyte (Gb) from 2022 to 1 euro in 2027. If consumers exceed the limits of their roaming contracts, the additional charges cannot be higher than the wholesale roaming limits.

The Commission will maintain the situation under review and, if appropriate, present a new legislative proposal to regulate maximum wholesale prices and possibly other aspects of the roaming market.

During the negotiations, MEPs lobbied to end the surcharges for calls within the EU (for example, when calling from Belgium to Italy), as consumers are still confused about the difference between the calls. roaming calls and calls within the EU.

Calls within the EU are currently limited to 19 cents per minute. The agreement provides for the Commission to examine the situation and assess whether a further reduction of the limits is necessary.

“This morning’s agreement is a further step towards a true digital single market and I am pleased that we can add a new chapter to this European success story,” said Parliament’s negotiator, Angelika Winzing.

The Commission may suggest changes after a comprehensive market analysis and a due assessment of the potential impact.

The revised regulation includes measures to guarantee a good customer experience in terms of quality of service and access to emergency services, even for people with special needs.

It further increases the transparency of services that may be subject to additional costs and will also protect customers from bill changes resulting from inadvertent roaming in non-terrestrial mobile networks when they are on ferries or planes.