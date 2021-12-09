12/09/2021

In recent years, the relentless growth of digital platforms has used the precariousness of its workers. To reverse this lack of social rights, the European Commission has approved this Thursday a directive that sets the minimum conditions for regular labor force in this sector and that will force to regulate up to 4.1 million employees who currently work as false autonomous.

Thus, the community executive follows in the footsteps of the Spanish distributors’ law, better known as the ‘Rider Law’, which came into force on August 12. Spanish regulations forced platforms like Glovo or Deliveroo to hire its delivery men -which led the latter to stop operating in the country-, however the European proposal goes further and aims to regularize the situation of workers from other platforms that exploit this legal vacuum such as Uber or Cabify, among others.

The directive approved by Brussels establishes that “people who work through platforms have, or can obtain, the employment situation in light of their real relationship with the digital labor platform & rdquor ;. In this way, it emphasizes that these workers should be considered as employees, a decision that has been highlighted by the vast majority of the courts in the labor disputes of the sector. In other words, those companies must abide by the law.

The change from false self-employed to salaried workers is not small. The model used so far by many of these companies forces workers to pay their Social Security fee, pay their vehicle bills (when it comes to delivery drivers) or mobile phone, not have a fixed schedule and not have the right to a leave or paid vacation. Being hired is equivalent to having the right to all those points, as well as being able to collect a minimum wage, have a pension and be able to take part in collective bargaining.

Algorithm transparency

On the other hand, platforms must also publicly report the operation of their algorithms, which are used to assign tasks, monitor and evaluate work and even impose sanctions on workers. This system, according to Brussels, “has an important impact on the working conditions” of these employees and “hides the existence of subordination and control by the platform over the people who carry out the work”, therefore it requires greater transparency and human control that guarantees respect for labor rights.

The European directive establishes that in the event that the platform wants to challenge the appointment of its workers as employees, it will be up to it to demonstrate that there is no employment relationship between both parties. If the worker wants to operate as a true self-employed person and not as a member of the regular team, the platform must guarantee a “adequate resolution” of your request. Around 28 million people work for a digital platform in the European Union and, of those, some 5.5 million may be in an irregular situation.