It is surprising what this cheap robot vacuum cleaner can do, which also has a 22% discount, staying at its historical minimum price.

Today you do not have to ask for a loan to buy a robot vacuum cleaner with high-end features. A good test is this model from eufy, which has very attractive functions.

Get hold of him silent robot vacuum cleaner eufy RoboVac 11S with BoostIQ technology and a 22% discount. It remains at only 139.99 euros, with shipping by Amazon in one day.

Is about a robot vacuum cleaner designed to be quiet, which offers an autonomy of 100 minutes, plus returns to the charging base automatically to recharge, so you don’t have to worry about it.

Eufy RoboVac 11S robot vacuum cleaner silent and self-charging, for only 139.99 euros

With a suction power of 1,300 PaIt perfectly cleans floors and carpets. Your BoostAI artificial intelligence technology detects when it is on a carpet, to change the suction type.

With a height of only 7.2 centimeters, can get under bookcases, cabinets and beds, to clean inaccessible areas with the broom, in depth.

Eufy RoboVac 11S It has a casing covered with anti-scratch tempered glass, infrared sensors for obstacle avoidance and fall arrest sensor. So it can be used in houses with stairs, and obstacles like tables, chairs, etc.

It can be programmed and controlled easily, with a remote control. You can schedule it to clean at a certain time, or put it to work when the carpet is dirty, with the touch of a button.

Have a tank with a capacity of 0.6 liters, enough for several days of cleaning.

It is a robot vacuum cleaner recommended for hard floors, low or medium thickness carpets, and houses with pets.

