12/01/2021 at 18:58 CET

Laura Martinez | iSaving

The Euribor maintains one more month its particular mountain rusa of data. After rising slightly in the months of September and October, the main indicator of variable mortgages says goodbye to November with a further decline. In this case, the index ends the month at -0.485%, a figure that it will allow the mortgaged to notice a small reduction again in your monthly installments.

This November, citizens who have to review their mortgage will still notice a small reduction in their payments. However, this may be the last month that the revision is down. This is not because the Euribor is going to rise but because the difference with the previous year’s data will not be lower but higher.

If you have to review your loan this month, the savings will be between 3 euros and 7 euros per year. In the case of a mortgage of 150,000 euros at 30 years with Euribor + 0.99%, you will now pay 536.23 euros compared to the 536.51 that you paid last month. The savings are only 0.28 euros per month or what is the same 3.36 euros per year. This difference is so small because this month the Euribor closed at -0.485% and a year ago it was at -0.481%, just 0.004 points higher than now.

In the case of a mortgage of 300,000 euros for 30 years with a differential of Euribor + 0.99%, they will pay 1,072.47 euros this month while a month ago they paid 1,073.02. A saving of 0.55 euros per month or 6.6 euros per year.

Will the ECB raise rates in 2022?

“It seems that we are beginning to get used to these cyclical movements of the Euribor. In this case, the trend of a year ago is repeating, when the indicator was about to reach -0.5% although we had to wait until January 2021 for it to become a reality. It is possible that in the coming months we will have another record downward, especially after the latest statements by the president of the European Central Bank (ECB), Christine Lagarde, in which she has indicated that there is no interest rate hike now, nor is it in 2022 & rdquor ;, explains iAhorro’s Mortgage Director, Simone Colombelli.

The rise in prices has caused inflation to skyrocket in recent months. Faced with this situation, many analysts expected the ECB to take some measure in this regard; one of the options was a rate hike. However, the President of the ECB has maintained her speech since in her words “higher inflation puts pressure on people’s real incomes, especially those who are in the lower part of the income distribution & rdquor ;. This means that, for the moment, the European institution is not going to react with a rise in interest rates, which usually helps the Euribor rise.

“In addition to the monetary policy that the ECB is following, the offers from financial institutions are positioning us in one of the best moments to request a mortgage loan. In recent weeks, four of the main banks have lowered their offers in the fixed rate in order to attract the last clients of this 2021 & rdquor;, highlights Simone Colombelli.