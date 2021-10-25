10/25/2021 at 11:48 AM CEST

Marc Escolà

The new European project of the Real Betis has started into overdrive. The Andalusians, fifth after yesterday’s victory against him Vallecano Ray (3-2), they continue the good dynamics of last season, where they finished in sixth position in the league and still have the options intact (2nd with 7 points) of qualifying for the final phase of the league. Europa League.

Those of Manuel Pellegrini add 18 points after the first ten days of the League, the second best score of the Betics in this 21st century. Only the team trained by Pepe Mel in the campaign 2012-13, who accumulated 19 points in the first ten dates. The Betis occupies the fifth position, three points behind the leader, the Real society, and behind Real Madrid, Seville and Athletic, the three teams with one game to play. They could also be surpassed by Athletic club and Barça, also with one less.

😱😱😱 They say we are crazy in the head. MY TEAM. @ RTVBetis # DíaDeBetis #RealBetisRayo pic.twitter.com/xgBOYW718E – Real Betis Balompié 🌴💚 (@RealBetis) October 24, 2021

On Europe, the verdiblancos are in second place in group G, tied at 7 points with Bayer Leverkusen, which tied for Villamarin this past Thursday (1-1). Now it will be time to visit German lands in a decisive match for the classification of both teams.

Forwards on a roll

The Real Betis It currently has an average of +4 (15 goals in favor and 11 against) after ten games, the best at this stage in the League for 19 years, specifically since the 10th game of the 2002/03 season. The effectiveness in the attacking zone is being noticed: Juanmi (six goals), Borja Iglesias placeholder image (three and Willian jose (five) have become an unstoppable forward for the Verdiblancos and they add 14 of the 23 goals scored (more than 60% of the total).