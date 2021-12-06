12/06/2021 at 21:26 CET

Silvia Martinez

The Eurogroup on Monday endorsed the opinion issued two weeks ago by the European Commission and endorsed the Spanish budget plan for 2022. Eurozone ministers recommend countries with high indebtedness, such as Spain, to take advantage of the program funds Next Generation EU to finance investments that support growth while maintaining “prudent fiscal policy & rdquor ;. Even so, and given the uncertainty surrounding the euro zone economy due to the rebound in covid19 cases, they also recommend maintaining a “Moderate fiscal support & rdquor;.

“As we recommend, in 2022 all Member States will preserve nationally financed investment. Almost all countries with low and medium debt will continue or maintain a favorable fiscal stance & rdquor ;, while “countries with high debt will use the recovery and resilience fund to finance additional investments in support of the recovery & rdquor ;, celebrated the Commissioner for Affairs Economic, Paolo Gentiloni, satisfied with the endorsement of a Eurogroup that also endorses the slap on the wrist of the former President of the ECB, Mario draghi, for not sufficiently limiting the growth of current spending in a country with such a high debt as Italy.

Apart from the budget analysis, this Monday’s meeting served to take stock of a situation economic that continues to worry. Although economic forecasts predict that the euro zone will recover its pre-pandemic level in the fourth quarter of the year, the uncertainty due to the evolution of the pandemic, which has led some countries to introduce new restrictions, and “the emergence of new variants of the covid is a reminder that fiscal support is still needed and that we should continue to monitor events very closely & rdquor ;, explained the President of the Eurogroup, Pascal Donohoe, at the end of the meeting.

Hence the importance of recovery funds to shore up the growth potential of the euro zone and maintain an agile and coordinated response at the European level. “Given the strength of the recovery but also the recent increase in risks associated with the pandemic, Member States must remain agile in their political response,” recommends the Eurogroup, in a message shared by Brussels. “Of course we are aware that the crisis is not over. Risks old and new are materializing, notably the increasing number of cases and the reintroduction of restrictions, disruptions in the global supply chain and rising inflation. And that is precisely why political actors must be agile and be prepared to offer a tailored response if it evolves & rdquor ;, defended Gentiloni.