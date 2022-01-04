01/04/2022 at 18:44 CET

The Euroleague clubs agreed on Tuesday to modify the Special Regulations and the Health and Safety Protocols, due to the incidence derived from covid-19.

As reported by the Euroleague itself in a statement, the main change is reflected in the return to competition protocol for vaccinated players, since will be shortened in time, from 14 to 7 days as long as it complies with the regulations of local authorities. While the return to play protocol for non-vaccinated and non-exempt players will remain 14 days.

In addition, article 2 of the Special Regulation will be modified, adding the following: “In the event that national / local regulations impose restrictions on the movement and / or participation in a match of unvaccinated players, said player will be considered as available for the minimum number of eight players.“.

The proposed modifications respond to the increase in the number of infected players in the competition and the evolution of these cases. The analysis carried out by the Euroleague medical officials has shown that, although the spread of the virus has accelerated in recent weeks due to the new variant, the severity of cases and recovery times have been considerably reduced.

These changes will apply to both the Euroleague and the Eurocup, first and second European competitions., “with immediate effect” and aim to “protect and promote the regularity and fairness of the competitions,” the note adds.