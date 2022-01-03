01/03/2022

Covid19 is leading the Endesa League with the suspended matches and something similar is also happening in the Euroleague, where today it announced that two other matches scheduled for Matchday 19 this Thursday and Friday, will not be able to be played.

In a statement he announced that the meetings of the ALBA Berlin-Panathinaikos, scheduled for this Thursday, January 6, and the Anadolu Efes-Bayern Munich, Zalgiris Kaunas-Olympiacos, which was to be played this Friday, day 7, have been suspended.

“Panathinaikos, Anadolu Efes and Olympiacos have called for the suspension of their matches after several players from their squads have tested positive by covid19 and has left them without the minimum number of eight players who need to be ready to play & rdquor ;, read the note.

Matches to be rescheduled

As approved by the Governing Board of the Euroleague, each match can be rescheduled up to three times if there are dates available.

“The Euroleague will try to coordinate with the affected teams a new date for the dispute of the matches and it will be announced in due course & rdquor; said the Euroleague.

Madrid, which had to postpone its match against Fenerbahçe, on matchday 18 due to the cases of covid19 in the white squad, already has a new date on the calendar: It will be played on February 8 at the Turkish court.