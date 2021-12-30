12/29/2021 at 20:06 CET

In its weekly epidemiological bulletin, the WHO issues two important warnings about the Omicron variant and its consequences:

– On the one hand, it insists once again on the “very high risk” posed by the new strain of coronavirus, due to the way it is triggering infections, which are breaking historical records in many countries such as the United Kingdom, France, Portugal

– And secondly, because the claim that Ómicron causes a milder disease, as most people already seem to take for granted, is not considered sufficiently proven.

It may interest you: What should I do if I am positive or in close contact? When should I repeat the antigen test?

Omicron doubling rate: 2 to 3 days

The data that scientists are handling at the moment consider that Ómicron is at least 3 times more contagious than Delta. And the fear of the start of January increases by the day.

And it is that such a level of transmission is already calling into question the effectiveness of most of the preventive measures implemented so far.

The concern is such that the French health minister went on to affirm yesterday that “apart from the generalized confinement, nothing seems to stop the contagion race, as we are seeing in other countries”.

For this reason, the fear grows every day that this variant could cause “a paralysis of public and private health services.”

And that is the fundamental reason that has led the United States to reduce the expected isolation time to avoid contagion. And the only argument that exists for that reduction of days:

– It is a question of not leaving health without personnel. Hence, some are willing to a few more infections in exchange for not being neglected.

It may interest you: What masks should we use with the one that is falling? What if the FFP2s drown me?

It is not clear that Ómicron is milder, nor that that was a solution

Because the possibility that the disease caused by Ómicron is milder is not a solution in the short or medium term.

And as Catherine Smallwood, one of the top WHO officials in Europe, says:

– “Such a rapid increase in infections such as the one we are experiencing with Ómicron in several countries will cause a large number of hospitalizations, especially among the unvaccinated.”

“And it will, even if it causes a slightly less serious illness.” Because if the cases are multiplied by 3, even if the variant is 80% lighter, the balance will not be good. «

– In addition, adds the WHO expert, “it is too early to say if the omicron wave will really be less serious than the Delta wave. It is important to take the preliminary data with caution, because at present the observed cases refer mainly to young and healthy populations in countries with high vaccination rates.

And it is that we need to have more data to understand the severity that Ómicron represents in terms of clinical markers, and what we would include the need to use oxygen, mechanical ventilation and deaths.

It may interest you: I have tested positive for antigens, what do I have to do?

Do antigen tests work worse with Omicron?

The FDA has said that “preliminary data suggest that antigen tests detect the Omicron variant well, but with reduced sensitivity.”

However, it ensures that it will continue to authorize its use, although with a precise recommendation:

“If a person tests negative for antigens, but has symptoms or a high probability of being infected by exposure, it is important to have a PCR to confirm. & Rdquor;

And is that as these tests detect antigens on the surface of the virus, now its sensitivity is affected by the many mutations of the new variant.

That is not the case with PCR tests, which when looking for genetic material are still reliable.

The former were already less sensitive than the latter, recalls the FDA. But still they are more than recommended because they can be done regularly at home for a low cost and, therefore, help to control the epidemic.

This is how European countries react

Europe is the region of the world with the most cases of the Omicron variant. No less than 2.9 million infections in the last seven days (55% of the world total), and more than 24,000 deaths last week (53% of the total).

And seeing how the situation is complicated, the main countries have launched to take measures.

The Netherlands keeps closing bars, cinemas, museums & mldr;

The National Institute of Public Health has issued a statement in which it says that:

“The great contagion of the variant will lead to new contaminations in the coming days and will lead to an increase in the number of hospital admissions”.

That is why restaurants, bars, cinemas and museums, as well as non-essential shops will remain closed until January 14.

Finland closes doors to the unvaccinated

They prefer not to take risks and have closed the door to all foreigners who do not have the complete vaccination schedule and a negative test.

Switzerland: Twenty-somethings are the hardest hit

The Omicron variant is already the dominant one in Switzerland. It causes about 55% of new infections and is expected to account for almost all new infections soon.

Switzerland has one of the highest infection rates in continental Europe, with young people in their 20s and 30s being the most affected.

Germany closes stadium doors and limits private gatherings

Yesterday the new measures came into force. And now private gatherings of more than ten people are prohibited, even for the vaccinated and cured.

For the unvaccinated, the limit is reduced to two members of different bubbles. All sports competitions will be behind closed doors. Discos and clubs also closed for the night of December 31.

Greece imposes teleworking and closes leisure & mldr; but from day 3

They give a break for New Year’s Eve and New Year’s weekend, but as of January 3, restaurants and bars will close at midnight, and there can be no more than six people at the tables.

In companies and public administrations, workers must telework at 50% from January 3 to January 16.